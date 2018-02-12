Rights Activist Lawyer Harun Ndubi Who Was Drugged Near Statehouse To Be Charged At Milimani Law Courts

URGENT ALERT

This Harun Ndubi story is becoming totally absurd. Police at Kileleshwa police station say they were ordered this morning not to take him to Kibera law courts and have been told to take him to Kilimani police station instead.

#ReleaseHarunNdubi

He was arrested on Sunday night by police near Gate D of State House after his car stalled on Jakaya Kikwete Road. He had been on his way home when he was found asleep/drgged in the vehicle.

Officers said they tried to force him to take a breathalyser test, to check his alcohol concentration, but that he declined.

He spent the night at Kileleshwa police station, his family and other human rights activists reported that he was drugged by unknown people.

Ndubi has been in the forefront of the push for electoral reforms by the opposition and civil society activists.

He is currently representing LSK in the ongoing Miguna Miguna deportation case and also Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati whose firearm licence the government revoked, amid a crackdown on National Resistance Movement members.

Ndubi was a lead counsel together with Julie Soweto in the Presidential petition after the 26th October general election.

He is a good counsel doing his job and therefore surprising that Jubilee operatives can go this low to trump charges on him…