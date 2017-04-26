“If They RIG ME OUT Today, I will Go as an Independent”- Mike Sonko WARNS Jubilee as it Emerges Uhuru is for Kidero Tena

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has cast his ballot at Bidii Primary School in Buruburu, Nairobi. His name was missing on the register but the presiding officer allowed him to vote using his Identification card.

Sonko raised an alarm over missing names of his supporters in the Jubilee party register who were denied a chance to cast their votes.

He said he will go as an independent candidate in the Nairobi governor’s race in August poll if he fails to clinch the Jubilee ticket. Well, that is a warning shot considering the fact that if both Sonko and Peter Kenneth will be on the ballot then the incumbent ODM’s Evans Kidero will sail back to office smoothly by noon on 8th August.

Top political pundits have maintained that Uhuru is for Governor Kidero re-election considering the close family and business ties. Governor Kidero is very close to President Uhuru’s brother Muhoho and are said to have shared business interests.

Indeed Uhuru may be supporting Kidero given the fact that his handlers are the ones who pushed PK to contest in Nairobi knowing very well that Mike Sonko will be forced to go as an independent given his strong bi-partisan support base in low income areas.

Statehouse operatives also refused to support Eugune Wamalwa a DP Ruto that could have given Kidero the run for his billions.

There is also another argument that Kidero has retain most of the exe City hall cartels and therefore even beneficial to Mt Kenya mafia as they continue to eat while Kidero/ODM takes respjnsibility.

Kidero’s chief of staff George Wainaina represents interests of uthamaki very well, better than even what Peter Kenneth will do