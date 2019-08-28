“Rift valley politicians know nothing about Mau forest”, R.C Natembeya

Rift valley regional coordinator George Natembeya has refuted claims by politicians from the area opposed to second phase of Mau forest evictions.

Natembeya said that it was impunity that has led to destruction of the Maasai Mau forest.

Natembeya said that politicians are lying to the public for sympathy.

The tough talking Coordinator said they will not leave anything to chance in the new environment conservation move.

He added that the government is doing the right thing and will show to Kenyans the impact of human settlement in the forest.

He further revealed that the next individuals in his list are 15 headteachers who embezzled 4 million shillings each which was meant to construct structures in school.

Natembeya also revealed that there is deceit arguing that the schools that were to be constructed had land in the border.

He also refuted claims of the schools having KCPE candidates this year.

The rift valley coordinator exposed irregular award of land documents by land registrar.