Rift Valley MP frogmarches wife to church in attempt to cover up sex tape scandal

Residents in a constituency in the North Rift region were on Sunday treated to a rare drama after their controversial MP, frogmarched his wife to a church service in attempts to cover up a sex tape scandal.

Church members watched in utter shock as the lawmaker made his way in the company of his wife who was visibly shaken and upset, with murmurs and giggles renting the air.

Ushers at the function left their posts as the MP made his way to the church, with church elders watching from the sidelines, summing up a very cold reception. When he rose to speak the MP invited a seemingly reluctant wife to pass her Easter greetings.

After the church service, the lawmaker, who is known for dishing out Sh50 had to up his game when some irate youth queried his sexual escapades. In bid to calm the youth, the MP had to part with Sh1,000 for each of the close to 20 youth.

It is reported that the wife has threatened to file for divorce following the leaked pornographic video which has brought great shame to the family.

17 Arrested For Sharing Alleged Pornographic Video of MP

Over 17 WhatsApp users have been arrested and are spending the Easter Holiday in varous police stations in Nandi for sharing a video allegedly of Aldai MP Cornelly Serem in compromising position with a certain lady. The leaked video doing rounds in WhatsApp and Telegram groups has elicited mixed reactions even as the MP distances himself from the erotic clip.