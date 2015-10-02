Riara University ‘best’ law school in Kenya

By Omollo Owuor Ngare
An acquaintance, perhaps irked by my prima facie antipathy towards Riara University and institutions of such ranking, inferred that maybe I am a bitter jilted lover or that my intimate pursuits had come to naught. I was at pains explaining to him that I am not predisposed to abstract romantic whims. Riara University serves an interesting group of students. It serves royalty; sons and daughters of wealthy oligarchs; princes of patronage; progenies born into families where austerity never has been part of the cumulative scheme.
I call this group interesting because most of them have got no clue how books are read and examinations passed. Basic schoolwork concepts mostly elude the telemetry of their radars. Why do they spend the first quarters of their lives in private institutions? Where they are pampered and treated with kid gloves? You think they pursue the illusion of quality education we have been made to believe exists in private schools? No Sir! They are whisked away to these nondescript establishments because they know that if put on a level play field, with sons of peasant farmers like myself, the thrashing they are likely to receive will be on a scale so staggering, and that is bad for the status quo.
Now these kids, who often give intelligence a wide berth, will either be doing a foreign education system in Brook House or Brae-Burn or God knows where. They will then proceed to Daystar University or United States International University or some will be shipped abroad. I will focus on those who decide to remain behind. You see, they suffer incurably from a superiority complex. They know too well that academics ain’t for them. They can’t tell A from B. One would think that they should fold their tails between their legs, call it quits and head home to their Mamas and Papas, to the pampering of servants and house maids, to enjoy the luxury that comes with wealth, enjoy the foreign trips abroad and the shopping sprees.
But No! They think they were born to get everything. So they will enroll for -of all things- a Degree in Law. Are you kidding me? They know too well that they left Secondary School without a clue. They also know too well that Law is intellectually complicated for them. With their God forsaken grades they stand no chance of becoming legal practitioners. But they still go for it. A stupid lot I tell you. So they opt for mushrooming private outfits you see in your neighborhoods. Why do they shun Public Schools like my own Parklands School Of Law? Simple. The strict academic standards we have, the total war declared against plagiarism, the hours and hours of legal research is too hot for them.
So they will go into private institutions, sit in the classes shit-faced with foolish grins across their well oiled faces, shifting in their seats from one butt to the other, thinking about the plate of fries awaiting them after the lecture, or the uptown escapades. That is all they can think about I tell you. At the end of the lecture, they walk their over-fed tummies out of class and wait for tomorrow. The ritual repeats itself over and over. How do they do their assignments you ask? Well, they are the lot who believe money can buy anything so they will look for my broke ass, pay me a few thousands, and voila! Assignments done.
Not that I would do it. What do you take me for. To imagine myself serving these sons and daughters of robber barons gives me the chills. That is how they manage to go through Law School. At the end of the day, they are the half-baked practitioners we have. Those who cannot piece together legal advice,who cannot litigate, who cannot freaking represent a client in court. And you think their kids can be any better? The cycle of acute lack of gray matter in the cranium haunts them for eternity. Cursed lineages. So, please Council of Legal Education, get Moi University School of Law (Annex Campus) up and running. We give no damn about Riara.
Afuo Chon Owada says
If it’s 2015 and you are honest then you should know there is no difference between Raira University, MKU or UoN, they are all the same: churning out half baked graduates. Its easy to pick out private universities as wombs of mediocrity because its simply a stereotype issue and a different analysis would hurt the ego of those in public universities who believe they are the “cream” of the world. But once you remove the log in the eye then you’ll clearly see what university education (both public and private) in kenya has become: shallow, useless, arrogant and concerned with balance sheets and grandiose but empty projects rather than quality and purpose.
Wilfred Pasile says
Through experience, i have come to agree with the sentiments from Omollo Owuor Ngare. Private Universities are places of mediocrity not only in law and engineering but also in business courses.I have a friend who studied B com Finance in one of the private universities i do not want to mention the name and graduated with 2nd class upper degree.The fellow assuming that he will repeat the same achievement, enrolled for an MBA course at KU.Do you know what happened? he failed most of the papers he did. He has to date discontinued the course swearing never to join KU or any public university again!!
Lawful says
Maybe your friend was just not as smart as he thought. How many people who were number one during KCPE were number one during KCSE? This is shallow reasoning.
Nicholas says
Riara University being the first God damn law school to be accredited should ring in your heads that we’re not a school that messes around. Your myths of thar Riara is for the créme of the country couldn’t be more far fetched. I studied in a highschool in Huruma and most of our students doing law are from upcountry highschools on scholarships. People chose Riara because of the strictness of classes and the quality Harvard Lectures we have. It’s a wonder that Riara and Strathmore beat all public schools when it comes to mooting. Over a quarter of our forth year students have been already admitted to Harvard. Our school represented Kenya in South Africa and Swiss moots because, yes we are the best. This is why I turned down UON for Riara. We choose quality not a name.
adipo Sidang' says
You couldn’t be closer to the truth! However, just a correction; I do not think they give intelligence a wide berth, it’s the other way round.
I’ve never understood how a student who scored a C minus ends up studying Law ? The MKUs of these world are nothing but high-end kiosks where these rich kids go buying degrees!
Wambui says
Clearly your competence shines since you are fully baked and you can not see this amounts to defamation and that we ‘the brats’ could sue you for defamation and who knows maybe earn more money for our holiday’s and shopping sprees. An independent learned person can clearly see this is not about the education quality of private institutions but just a mere tantrum created by you. I am a Riara University student and certainly very proud to be one because i can distinguish between an article that makes sense and tantrums from a person who only talks but we see no actions. As you can well see students from private institutions don’t have the time to start a social media war with you. We will meet in the real world when you’ll be asking for a job in my law firm, then we can distinguish A from B.
irene says
Wambui very well put
Lawful says
Kudos…well said
Lillian says
Wambui this are the words of a genius….. i couldn’t add anymore….Go wambui!
Wambui says
For your information there are students who are from humble backgrounds but our parents toil and struggle to give us the best, and so we work ourselves tirelessly to achieve our dreams and to make our parents proud for their sacrifice. Feel free to call me and other students ‘half-baked’ and all inappropriate names you would like, because i really don’t care what you think its your words against my results but leave our parents out of this.You would think common sense and respect dictates this but clearly it’s not common to you.
Lillian says
Please educate this shallow minded writer, Clearly he should come for a life lesson from you. Kudos Wambui
irene says
This is the most stupid thing that I’ve read in a long time.
May I ask whether the author has ever sat in one of their classes or sat any exam to prove what he alleges?
The public universities cannot accommodate all the students in Kenya so please tell me where students who miss places in the public universities should go to.
My advice to you is please take time to go and sit in a few of their lectures, sit some of their exams then come back and write an honest opinion about your experience.
Juju! :) says
the writer of this article got into law school HOW? … His main (and rather bitter) points are about wealth and not facts on the difference in education systems. Perhaps if you attended a private school where you can get individual attention from lecturers (unlike public schools), then you’d be able to distinguish between the two.
I now fully understand all the strikes you guys have. what else would a bunch of students with similar mentalities as yours achieve :/
johnnie says
The last time I checked MKU law students 2015 instituted a law suit against KSL and CLE on pre-bar exams and won, that sounds like a half baked move I guess? Maybe a C- lawyer would do that, it now occurs to me that up is down and down is up law schools need C- students, time has come, this monopoly that public universities were enjoying is coming to an end.
Lawful says
The last time I checked pre-bar exams were reinstated so it’s zero work done there.
Your daddie says
What do the poor peple have against the rich?
In your whole article, you have not criticized the quality of education at Riara University. Your beef is squarely against the students, whom in your assumption all come from “Filthy Rich” families.
If this is the quality of writing and criticism that you are taught, and the kind of attitudes that you nurture at Parklands Campus, then I thank God am at Riara.
Pull up your socks.
glad to be a Riara student says
After reading this, I’m so glad to be in Riara.. #thank_you_mum_&_dad_for_working_harder_than_ever_to_give_me_the_best
Maria says
What are u bitter abt? Is it that they r ranked among the best or that they are rich kids of robbers? Then if u have half the brains you are claiming to possess then you would know that you could be sued for defamation. Riara students come from all walks of life don’t assume things. The same Uon has rich kids too. Stop being bitter and assess the words you say before you release them even you glorious Uon has flaws. No wonder swahili’s say nyani haoni kundule
Anonymous says
Please get your facts right and come argue on an intellectual level as opposed to an emotional one. Surely you must have been taught to keep emotions aside from your reasoning. It blurs your judgment clearly!
Riarastudent says
I actually did go to Braeburn ha!ha!ha! you forgot to mention our helipad and the cars worth millions we all drive to school every morning.HA!AH!
I was always told you only know you are truly doing great things when you get individuals screaming and shouting how much you are failing and are not worth your success.
Stop being bitter my friend, work hard and maybe…just maybe we (Riara students) will consider you when you apply for a job because unlike you, we are not busy throwing tantrums about how much others are succeeding and we not we are working hard to succeed.
But anyway what did you say…..’our progenies born into families where austerity has never been part of the cumulative scheme.’ so I guess we wouldn’t understand your struggle seeing how we have been living like Kings and Queens not facing any form of struggle in life, except being filthy rich. HA!AH!AH! come on Omollo Owuor Ngare take this down stop embarrassing yourself!