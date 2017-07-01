REVOLUTION in South Rift, Governor Rutto INSTALLED Kipsigis Spokesman, Locals DUMP Uhuru Jubilee enmass

Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has been installed as Kipsigis community spokesman, he was installed by the Myoot Kipsigis council of elders at a colourful ceremony at Bomet Green Stadium, with Raila and other NASA principals attended.

He became the first Kipsigis leader to be given with the title, complete with traditional regalia and other leadership items.

The ceremony was presided over by the Kipsigis Chapter of the Myoot council and Kipsigis Clans Association. More than 150,000 Kipsigis witnessed the event.

Governor Rutto, who recently became NASA’s fifth principal, hit at the government over cost of living, free education, unfulfilled promises among others.

Jubilee has promised free secondary education by January 2018 while NASA has promised it by September.

Rutto said education should have been free at the beginning of the year had the government truly been keen on introducing it.

“…ati wanasema wataleta free schooling wakirudi State House…na wanasema itaanza January 2018. Yetu ya NASA inaanza September,” Rutto said.

“Waturudishie pesa zetu zenye tulilipa kwa M-Pesa. Walete sahi…wametudangaya sana.”

This translates to: “They say they will introduce free education when they return to State House and that this will be from January 2018. Our plan will begin in September. They should return the money we sent them by M-Pesa. They have lied too much.”

Rutto further accused Jubilee of sidelining Bomet residents but said NASA will eradicate tea farmers’ problems.

“Hapa Bomet tuna shida sana. Jubilee wametembea hapa na wamesahau wakulima wa chai na maziwa. Serikali ya NASA ikichukua uongozi, tutashughulikia wakulima,” he said.

(There are so many problems in Bomet. Jubilee has toured but has forgotten tea farmers and milk traders. When NASA takes over, we will solve their problems.”

