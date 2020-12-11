Revolution: Museveni is going home, caught offside with Bobi Wine

By Onyango Ochieng Jr. via fb

Museveni and the fierce army of zombies around him really under-estimated Bobi Wine.

Perhaps, because they thought he was just some raggamuffin enjoying 15 minutes of fame, followed by a small band of disgruntled pessimists.

So initially, they started by saying Bobi was only a Kampala sensation. Failed!

They moved to the second lacking theory that Bobi is only popular in towns and urban centers(forgetting that 86% of UG youths live in Urban centers that include towns). Failed!

Then they said Museveni has the rural base.

Here they forgot two critical emerging issues:

1. Boda-bodaization of the rural villages and the proliferation of mobile phones has greatly transformed these villages into semi/peri-urban societies.

2. Almost every home today has a son/daughter who can eloquently read and write and therefore the quality of conversations at the household level has greatly improved.

This has kind of promoted self-fencing civic education. Lies that NRM previously told villagers a long time ago why people should vote Museveni because he brought Lunar Eclipse to remote places like Pakwach no longer sell.

Now, they are here with another dead-on-arrival theory called “silent majority”. They say the middle-class which is very thin in Uganda are behind Museveni.

You begin to wonder whether NRM has a serious think-tank or it’s just a cash-and-carry enterprise populated by self-seeking political beggars, career criminals, and lowlifes forcefully hanging around Museveni like house flies escorting a man going for a long call hoping to feast on his feces.

The majority around Museveni are either criminals or potential criminals. Look at their horrible resume of economic atrocities, you will start asking if they have any patriotic bone inside their bodies.

The problems of this” silent majority” assuming they form the middle-class keep changing. From the salary, electricity, school fees, quality food, good roads, etc. Museveni here scores too little in meeting their needs.

They (NRM) have been watching the enthusiasm Bobi is waking in villages and getting gob-smacked.

My Ex, Proscovia came from Adjumani, this place is remote. Yesterday, when Bobi arrived here, you could see people in the villages shouting People Power, Our Power. They were screaming Bobi’s name.

NUP is EVERWHERE!

BOBI WINE is EVERYWHERE!

Tells you the rural of today are not rural of yesteryears. They have smartphones or exposed children who have educated their ignorance.

This is why Museveni has abandoned bribery for votes for unmitigated state-sponsored terror attacks. But that too is doomed to fail very soon. The USA has fired a warning shot. ICC will soon send a paralyzing fear in Museveni’s terror machine.

The problem with Museveni is that he dealt with Besigye for so long to a point that he thought everybody who is politically strong is Besigye. Therefore he kept employing the same tactics.

3 years ago, Museveni poured about 5 BILLION Uganda shillings, and the entire might of the state including the military unleashing untold violence to ensure Bobi doesn’t win the Kyadondo East parliamentary seat.

Museveni personally camped there pushing his candidate literally. Out of nowhere, Bobi, STEAMROLLED Museveni’s candidate by beating him with a range of TWENTY -ONE THOUSAND votes.

Too bad GOLIATH, rest in peace, it’s still unbelievable to your family, friends, and relatives that one young boy is killing you with a stone.