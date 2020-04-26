Uhuru, Raila to form coalition Government of National Unity, DP Ruto to remain powerless and isolated

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his bosom ally Raila Odinga have hatched a plan to form a government of Unity in order to steer the Country forward as the economy slows down due to global pandemic Covid-19.

The government of national unity is set to be unveiled soon with a clear focus on Uhuru’s Big Four agenda and war against corruption.

The President is also said to include Raila’s NASA colleagues into government mainly Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula is clearly out of the matrix having jumped ship to Deputy President William Ruto’s side. The president considering to name Musalia Mudavadi to head the National Treasury (traditionally known as Finance minister) in order to help steer the economy but it is being rumoured that Musalia is pushing for a much stronger role that will see him come on board with his team to run key sectors like KRA, he is also pushing to have a National Economic Council that include key personalities like Dr Mukhisa Kituyi,Prof Ryan, Dr David Ndii among other old hands in matters Economic Policy.

“For starters, Uhuru continued fight with DP Ruto is not sustainable as the economy takes the hit occasioned by COVID 19 pandemic, he wants to insteas direct all his energy on revamping the economy.

Uhuru is set fire all Ruto allies in government including cabinet ministers and other senior positions like Principal Secretaries and CAS. There will also be key changes in Parliamentary leadership to have a concrete one centre of power, different from the current two centers where Ruto allies control both houses via Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen and several house committees.

The changes in government will help restore public confidence in government and inject hope to the millions of Kenyans ravaged by the economic mess. The coalition government will see more in more of Kibaki type technocrats named into the cabinet and other senior positions.

To cement the coalition with Raila, a number of Baba’s allies will be brought into government similar to the 2005 Government of National Unity that Kibaki formed after fallout with the LDP wing of the NARC coalition government following a prolonged infighting that almost paralyzed government operations.

KANU chairman Gideon Moi , is also part of the new leadership configuration. The Baringo senator will have increased clout in the government of national unity.

“A lot is happening that will shock people soon. I don’t have permission to disclose those discussions but I can tell you for sure most Kenyans will be happy,” Tiaty MP William Kamket, a close Gideon ally, told a local daily last year.

While Kalonzo has accepted the new deal, Mudavadi is still considering and consulting confidants over fear of soiling his 2022 chance due to the economic damage and various scandals already caused by Jubilee.

“Those discussions are on but are yet to be concluded. There is no time frame but we are hopeful they will be concluded in coming days,” a source close to Mudavadi said.

Last year Kalonzo said the decision to join Uhuru resulted from wide consultations and his party would be at the negotiating table.

“We will support the President’s Big Four Agenda and the fight against graft because these matters benefit Kenyans directly. It’s always good to be at the negotiating table. That is where we are heading as a party,” Kalonzo said after meeting his MPS, NEC members and governors in a hurriedly convened session.

The move to form a coalition government will further alienate DP Ruto, he will remain a powerless Deputy President since his position is protected by the constitution. Ruto is said to be aware of the machinations and already took to twitter to castigate the move;



Jubilee fraternity should ignore propaganda peddled by desperados seeking ragtag ethnic coalitions. Our progressive constitution vest power in party organs not personalities.Jubilee the governing party has no room for selfish evil experiments meant to benefit brokers & their ilk.– Ruto twitted.

The constitution as its now gives the president sweeping powers to appoint ministers (constituting a cabinet) and nothing prohibits him from naming any of the ministers to be prime minister or chief minister as was proposed in the NASA pre-election agreement with Ford Kenya, ANC, Wiper and Isaac Ruto’s CCM.

Mount Kenya mafia are keen on building Uhuru legacy and therefore bringing Raila on board was a logical thing since everybody seem happy and nobody will unearth scandals in government since the sidelined Ruto cannot do it for he engineered more scandals than anybody else, since the handshake it has been praise and worship for Jubilee leader. Those opposed to the government of national unity point to the fact that the Odingas are user friendly (roho safi) and are being duped just like Jaramogi declined to take over presidency in 1962 demanding for release of Jomo Kenyatta who later took over and turned against him and presided over the largest land heist in the continent.

In 2008, Raila agreed to join Kibaki as a prime minister despite the fact he had won and went on to help him build a legacy of an otherwise failed tribalist, to-date many remember Kibaki for infrastructure and free primary education all that were a blue print/brainchild of Raila and his LDP brigade, its Raila’s wing of the government that implemented the projects. On the hand Raila is best remembered as a perennial loser and a 1982 coup plotter despite his super efforts in liberating Kenya and the massive infrastructure development during the Kibaki regime.

Those close to Raila have urged the former premier to let Uhuru take the lead in the coalition and roll-out events from Mt Kenya to Rift Valley then to the rest of the county to allow Nyanza and other ODM/NASA stronghold heal from the 2017 police brutality. They also argue that its Uhuru to de-brainwash his mt Kenya base where he used Cambridge Analytica to spread hate and fearmongering against Raila. He referred Raila as Mugoroki and Kimondo during campaigns and thus Uhuru should take Raila to Central Kenya and tell his people that Jakom is NOT Mugoroki.

The move to appoint Raila to government is a punch in the nose of one DP Ruto who has been under siege for the past 18months.



Other expected political moves include (as was predicted by political analyst Arap Doyo in January 2019:

1. Ruto’s sources of wealth shall be under increased scrutiny. Where the deep state has powers, Ruto’s income sources shall be blocked. All his influenced appointments in various Parastatal Boards shall be revoked. The System’s intelligence will keep leaking a scandal after another that has the slightest involvement of Ruto, to continue influencing a negative public opinion about WSR.

2. Governors serving the second terms shall try square out for a slice in the national political arena. Hassan Joho, Kivutha Kibwana, Jackson Mandago, Wycliffe Oparanya. A;fred Mutua, Amason Kingi shall be frequent names within the scene.

3. William Kabogo and Isaac Ruto shall make a comeback. William kabogo shall team up with Central kenya MPs to influence central Kenya politics thus thrust him to a stronger political status with his kinsmen. As for isaac Ruto, he will be back to his original role of Ruto’s right hand man, a role he perfectly executed between 2009-2011 when the ICC cases and the Mau Forest debate were at its peak.

4. Gideon Moi shall be more visible this year. He will appear more in the media and across the country as he attends more weddings, funerals, launches and fundraisers. He will support Ruto rebels in their quest to cut to size WSR in rift Valley. Prof. Lonyangapuo, William kamket, Alfred Keter, Joshua Kuttuny, Tiren will be louder.

5. Ruto despite all the baptism by fire by Uhuru/Raila axis shall roar deep. He will be emboldened and will eventually call out his boss uhuru Kenyatta publicly. He shall release his resources accumulated over the years to orchestrate a vicious grassroot support network to challenge the axis. In equal measure, he shall seek to create formidable support base made up of current serving governors and MPs, his key bargaining point being his record of rewarding loyalties handsomely and his “ordinary hustler” tag fighting “dynasties” narratives. Western Kenya, Northern Kenya, The Rift valley and Coast Region will be WSR’s areas of massive interests.

6. Raila Odinga is going nowhere. His relevance shall not diminish. He will be on an overdrive to maintain his political standing ahead of 2022 elections. Headlines and splashes shall continue screaming his name. And his name shall, for another time, appear on the ballot. Retire ni wewe na watu wenu.

7. Ruto allied figures shall feel the excesses of political power plays orchestrated by Uhuru/Raila Axis. House positions shall be revisited. Adan Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen will have to to relinquish their positions.