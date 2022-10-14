Photos: The identity of the person who Killed Ida Odinga’s bodyguard, see details

Collins Okundi…. Manager Signature club on the run.He is armed and dangerous.

Kindly keep a sharp look out. He is wanted for Shooting A police Officer Cpl Barack Otieno Oduor the bodyguard of Dr Ida Odinga The Wife to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

KISUMU COUNTY, KISUMU CENTRAL SUB-COUNTY, OBUNGA POLICE STATION

SUBJECT: SHOOTING/MURDER INCIDENT REPORT

Today the 14th of October 2022 at around 0330 hours, it was reported by Marilyn Marion Ouma a resident of Victoria Gardens Estate House no.55 and of mobile number 0798588266 that she had left Dondez Bar & Restaurant as accompanied by her friend Donar Kajwang and a police officer Cpl Barrack Otieno Oduor(now deceased)(Bodyguard to Dr Aida Odinga).

Upon reaching the Estate, one Collins Okundi, a Manager of Club Signature Kisumu suddenly appeared and a scuffle ensued between the reportee, Donar Kajwang and Cpl Barrack Otieno Oduor. In the process, Collins Okundi disarmed the police officer and fatally shot him twice in the head and leg. Donar Kajwang was shot in the leg where he was rushed to Agakhan Hospital Kisumu in a stable condition. The suspect Collins Okundi immediately left with firearm of the officer.

Scene was visited by DCI Kisumu Central, Deputy SCPC Kisumu Central, CSI personnel and Duty Officer Kisumu Central. The Scene was processed and body transferred to Star Hospital Mortuary.

A spent cartridge and bullet head of 9mm were recovered at the scene. Case PAKA and DCI Kisumu Central dealing. progress report to follow.

