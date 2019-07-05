Revealed: Picture that got Muthaiga OCS summoned, could be SACKED!

Muthaiga OCS Alphonce Kemengua is set to face disciplinary following photos of Dennis Itumba that were taken inside the police station.

The photos which made way on social media went viral as Kenyans discussed Jacque Maribe’s visit of Dennis Itumbi.

The Secretary Digital, innovation and diaspora communication Dennis Itumbi was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged letter on the assassination of DP William Ruto.

Muthaiga OCS Kemengua was interdicted on Friday by the relevant authorities who say that he allowed friends of the suspect too much time outside detention.

Among the visitors who visited Itumbi was Citizen TV presenter and lover Jacque Maribe.

In what was a giving back, Maribe clearly offered his support the same way Itumbi stood with her during the arrest and investigation into the alleged murder of Monica Kimani.

Dennis Itumbi was arraigned in court on Thursday where he admitted to possessing a video showing the heads who attended the said Hotel La Mada meeting.

Hotel La Mada is the same hotel where Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries were accused of plotting to eliminate the Deputy President William Ruto.

In their defense, they said the meeting was aimed at development projects meant for Mt. Kenya region which they felt has been neglected.

As a matter of fact, they condemned the DP accusation saying it portrayed them in a bad light when they had nothing against him.