Revealed: Over 60 MPs are suffering from Cancer

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko on Monday urged leaders to come together and find a way of dealing with cancer.

Addressing the media outside Lee funeral home where he had gone to condole with the family of the late Joyce Laboso, Sonko revealed that over 60 Members of Parliament are said to have cancer which is killing Kenyans every day.

“Just the other week we lost another MP from Nairobi. The report which we have now is that there are over 60 Member of Parliament who we hear have cancer (ambao tunaskia pia wako na cancer). Cancer is a serious disease, as leaders, we need to strategise on the way forward and how we will deal with the disease,” he said.

Laboso died on Monday at the age of 58, while under going treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, where she had been placed under full bed rest.

She succumbed after a long battle with illness. Her death comes two weeks after returning to the country from India where she was receiving treatment.

Laboso’s death shocked many as early on Monday, the county government of Bomet issued a statement stating that she was recovering well.

“The office of the Governor would like to reassure the residents of Bomet and general public that Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso is recuperating well and still under observation,” reads part of the statement signed by County Director of Communications Ezra Kirui.

Her death comes barely a week after Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth succumbed to cancer.