Revealed: Over 60 MPs are suffering from Cancer

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko on Monday urged leaders to come together and find a way of dealing with cancer.
Addressing the media outside Lee funeral home where he had gone to condole with the family of the late Joyce Laboso, Sonko revealed that over 60 Members of Parliament are said to have cancer which is killing Kenyans every day.
“Just the other week we lost another MP from Nairobi. The report which we have now is that there are over 60 Member of Parliament who we hear have cancer (ambao tunaskia pia wako na cancer). Cancer is a serious disease, as leaders, we need to strategise on the way forward and how we will deal with the disease,” he said.
Laboso died on Monday at the age of 58, while under going treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, where she had been placed under full bed rest.
She succumbed after a long battle with illness. Her death comes two weeks after returning to the country from India where she was receiving treatment.
Laboso’s death shocked many as early on Monday, the county government of Bomet issued a statement stating that she was recovering well.
“The office of the Governor would like to reassure the residents of Bomet and general public that Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso is recuperating well and still under observation,” reads part of the statement signed by County Director of Communications Ezra Kirui.
Her death comes barely a week after Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth succumbed to cancer.
Comments
Friend says
Best we act now
Governor Sonko is a gifted mobilizer and a hands on guy
1) let all kenyans donnate to a kitty ,however small
2) let companies /organizations get huge tax rebates by donating to the kitty
3) invest in cancer units in all major hospitals , create systems to catter for the small deseases from these major hospitals so that they concentrate on matters cancer and other deadly deaseases
5) form groups of wazees/doctors etc to manage and ovesea operations on a daily basis
You can clearly see the ministry of health & county governments are full of old school characters who need to move on- they cannot manage
Lets do it ,action now
Sonko is a hands on guy and he can do it well
Pretty words no helping the sick
Action will do
Anonymous says
May the Lord Devil Quicken their death .Cancer is a sickness for the evil people Let Cancer (all types) spread in kenya and wipe all the evil doears.And wipe them fast.
Anonymous says
At nini, you mean 60 mpigs have cancer, for these mpigs, I can’t shed even a single tear, May it quicken to wipe them all. My worry is only us poor people suffering and dying from treat able disease abandoned after voting for these voltures. Instead of passing laws that would create free cancer creening and treating locally, them they go oversea for treatment on our tax money only to come back more dead than a live. Common sense is not common these days.