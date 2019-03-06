Revealed: How Ruto allies who can’t loot billions make millions via bribes in tenders

By Moraa Kebaso Snr Csl

EXAMPLE. You are a lawyer. You did a case for IEBC or KRA. They owe you 75 Million. For 2 years you have never been paid. But someone who supplied tissue paper worth 30 Million last week has been paid today. You go to the CEO or the Finance manager, he tells you Treasury has not released your money.

You cannot understand. On your way to the parking, an intern runs after you. He tells you that he knows of a way you can be paid but you will have to give a kick back of 25 Million. You refuse the offer but take his number anyway. Then you get home, you talk to your wife and she laughs hysterically at your naivety. The next day, with a downcast ego and a broken spirit you call the intern and agree to the offer. Within a week you are at the CEO’s office collecting a cheque of 75 Million. You are told to cash it at KCB University Way and tell the Branch Manager, “Mr. XXX has sent you.” You do as told. Alas! Voila! Your check matures immediately, and against CBK regulations you walk out with 25 Million in dollars.

You drive to a restaurant in Upper Hill where you meet the clerk. He takes the bag and drives off in a Mercedes. You wonder how an intern bought a Mercedes. But well, what do you care, your 50 Million is in the account, it is better than nothing. IN THIS COUNTRY YOU WILL PAY TO BE PAID WHAT IS OWED TO YOU. In the next deal, you are now a master of coin. You are hired for big cases. In fact, without applying, you are placed on the list of those recommended for an award of “Senior Counsel”. You soon realize that it is not your intelligent arguments that will win cases, it is if you met the judge and whether you agreed.

Within 5 years you have 10 billion in your account. You keep it in an account owned by Russians but whose headquarters are in Bermuda. Nobody even knows the directors. Then one day, one person in the chain screws it up. The DCI begins hunting for your accounts. One day they trace a call you made to the Netherlands instructing a Mr. Dmitry Petrov to send the package to Luxembourg. They follow the bait. The evidence is accumulating. They realize that your wife, a high school teacher, owns a 10 Million dollar Yatch in the shores of California. “We have found him, “they declare.

In they grandeur and shore of might, they come in Subarus with green number plates. You are arrested. When contemplating who to hire as your lawyer, Cliff Ombeta shows up. He has been sent by Mr. XXX to get you out. If you are convicted Mr. XXX might be in trouble. The next day you are taken to court and charged with a litany of white collar crimes. Then shockingly the judge releases you on a ksh. 100k cash bail. You are required to appear in court after 3 months for the first among many mentions. Now you are welcome to the billionaires club. They let the news calm for about a year. Then as if nothing happened, you are appointed to be the board chairman of Assets Recovery Authority. What a circus? You conclude the bible is right when it says, “this world is not my place.” This world belongs to the people of the world (the bandits, liars and despots). They own it, they will rule it.