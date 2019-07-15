Revealed: How blogger Dennis Itumbi cost Citizen TVs Jaque Maribe her job

More details emerged Saturday on how renowned television journalist Jacque Maribe quit Citizen Television about a week ago.

Rumours have it that Maribe’s controversial departure from the Royal Media Services-owned station claims that the anchor quit under duress from her own bosses.

The new revelation is in stark contrast to earlier media reports that Jacque Maribe resigned of her own volition and not because she was forced to do so.

Maribe and her lover Jowie have been at the centre of an investigation into the cold blood murder of a business woman.

Reports of her departure came through about a week ago after she was pictured with renowned blogger Dennis Itumbi at a Muthaiga Police Station cell.

According to our inside source, Citizen TV’s top brass was concerned about the impact her presence at Muthaiga Police Station would have on on the Citizen brand.

Maribe had requested to be excused for “personal reasons”, a request which was granted only for her to be pictured with Itumbi who had been arrested over links to a letter said to have carried claims of an assassination plot on Deputy President Dr William Ruto.

The decision to sack her, according to the report, was reached after the bosses felt that she had lied to them.