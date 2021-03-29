Revealed: Amount of money one parts with to see the deputy President

Hello Alai,

Would like you to hide my identity since there’s something happening here that is not good. School directors most of whom come from Njiru sub county are paying sh2000 each inorder to visit the deputy president. They were supposed to visit him in his residence on Friday 26th but after going there, they stayed in a hotel for the whole day to no avail.

They’re also planning to visit him on Wednesday this week though some are bitter about what happened and have opted out. Here, I’ve copied the message that was sent to the members and also a list of those that paid for them to get a chance to see him. I wonder whether he’s paid to be seen or he is a tourist attraction point. See the message sent, ‘Good evening,, thanks for your support especially praying for me. Am now improving and God is good, and that’s why this might be sounding late and urgent. I was not able to communicate in time because of how I was feeling. now , tomorrow we have a visit to Deputy president Ruto at Caren as from 8am. Pay 2000/= via 0720354432 Florence for logistics and this confirms attendance too. Thank you.

Here is the list of schools that paid the money to go see him: The following have submitted and confirmed they will be visiting the Deputy President (Dr.William Ruto) at his official residence in Karen this Friday 26/3/2021:

1. Rehema Edu. Center

2. St.Francis

3. Bright Edu.

4. Main Preparatory

5. Mustard

6. Cinen

7. Moyyo

8. Good Day

9. Topstar

10. Glorious Rehab

11. Good Start

12. Fridom Jnr

13. Neema Sch (Umoja)

14. St.Emma

15. Pendo Children Center

16. Josana

17. Sharpmind

18. Vineyard

19. Wits Garden

20. Jokam

21. Kings Favour

22. Twilight

23. Nuru Preparatory

24. River Rine

25. Tasha Kid

26. Calin School

27. Jofra LC

28. Donna Hills

29. St.Johns

30. Jehaka Sch (Kasarani)

31. Naki Faith

32. St.Joseph

33. Blessed Vision

34. Star Shake

35. Jowan Sch

36. Leebman

37. Sasimu

38. Blessed Brains

39. Amani Tops

40. Bookyard

41. Millyjos

42. Newsong

43. Claire’s

44. Njiris

45. Elmond

46. Welicar

47. ByGrace

48. Njokim

49. Better Set

50. Agano

51. St.Patricks

52. Bright Kid

53. Harriet A

54. Harriet B

55. Bright Beginners

56. Sunrise

57. Joy Sounds

58. St.Mathew

59. St.Benedict

60. Dandora Preparatory

61. Badili

62. Happy Tots

63. Safari

64. Neema

65. Calvary

66. Little Flowers

67. Wama

69. Blessed Joy

Limited chances remaining. Book your seat with Florence on 0720354432.