Revealed: Amount of money one parts with to see the deputy President

Hello Alai,
Would like you to hide my identity since there’s something happening here that is not good. School directors most of whom come from Njiru sub county are paying sh2000 each inorder to visit the deputy president. They were supposed to visit him in his residence on Friday 26th but after going there, they stayed in a hotel for the whole day to no avail.
They’re also planning to visit him on Wednesday this week though some are bitter about what happened and have opted out. Here, I’ve copied the message that was sent to the members and also a list of those that paid for them to get a chance to see him. I wonder whether he’s paid to be seen or he is a tourist attraction point. See the message sent, ‘Good evening,, thanks for your support especially praying for me. Am now improving and God is good, and that’s why this might be sounding late and urgent. I was not able to communicate in time because of how I was feeling. now , tomorrow we have a visit to Deputy president Ruto at Caren as from 8am. Pay 2000/= via 0720354432 Florence for logistics and this confirms attendance too. Thank you.
Here is the list of schools that paid the money to go see him:
Limited chances remaining.
Comments
Anonymous says
Paying to see the crocodile to let Kenyans cross river Jordan
Him says
Kitu kimeganda proper
zebetayo says
kama sahii tunamuonga ndio tumwone,je,na akiwa prezo?