BREAKING: Al-shabaab claims responsibility for the Nairobi Dusit hotel attack, killings

Alshabab terror network has confirmed responsibility of current attack in riverside area ,Dusit hotel Nairobi.

Throgh their spokesperson, the militant group has said that they are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi, Kenya.

More to follow…keep it here



At least four attackers arrived at the area at around 3.30pm on Tuesday and threw an explosive at security agents manning the entrance.

A loud bang resembling a grenade explosion followed by heavy gunfire filled the air as the gunmen advanced into the area.

Security officers drawn from various teams including the elite recce squad have since been deployed in the area to neutralise the attack and rescue people trapped inside the buildings.