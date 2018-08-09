Return Grabbed Langata Primary School Land, 14 others – Governor Sonko Demands

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered that those who grabbed land belonging to Langata Primary School and 14 other public facilities must relinquish claim.

On Thursday, Sonko took to social media to warn those who reside or operate business on grabbed land must vacate as soon as possible.

Also Read: LSK wants action against Boinett over Langata Primary protests

“Better be a one term governor and leave a legacy than entertaining grabbing of public land/utilities.

“Remove all your valuables from the under mentioned public utilities with immediate effect,” he said on Facebook.

The Governor further ordered that all grabbed land in all the estates within Nairobi that were reserved for playgrounds should be returned to the government

On Thursday, a tough-talking Sonko was adamant that those who conspired to approve building plans on public utilities would be prosecuted alongside the suspected land grabbers.

The directive also includes public social halls, all encroachments on public land including houses constructed on sewer lines and the Nairobi water pipe-line.

Sonko further revealed that his own plot in Buru Buru Estate and another belonging to former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda are among those on county public roads and will be relinquished.

The Governor also listed Gigiri and Ruaraka fire-stations, Highbridge Hospital in Parklands and the New Muthaiga Thigiri Ridge County Dispensary and Nursery School.

Also Read: Ombudsman wants officers charged over Langata Primary demos

Other school lands on Sonko’s list include St. Catherine Primary, Buruburu Girls, Martin Luther Primary, Kamkunji Secondary and Langata Secondary.

Grabbed land reserved for South C market and another for Nyayo Estate Police Post also made it to the list.

According to Sonko’s post, other structures to be brought down include the Pumwani Hospital expansion areas, Eastleigh County Market, Mwariro County Market.

The move comes three days after the National Environment Management Authority embarked on demolition of buildings constructed on riparian land.

Among those that were brought down include Java House in Kileleshwa and South End Mall that was located at the junction of Mbagathi Way and Langata Road.

The owner of the Ksh.2billion mall, former Bobasi MP Stephen Manoti, however claimed that he had been given all the necessary approvals by City Hall and NEMA.