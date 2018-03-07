Rest In Peace – NASA Stalwart Prof Alloys Tumbo Oeri is Dead

NASA family and the Kisii community has been dealt a huge blow following the untimely death of Professor Alloys G. Tumbo Oeri.

Details of his demise have not been made public. Prof Tumbo Oeri is the uncle to Kitutu Chache Richard Onyonka.

He served as the Principal UoN school of Biological and Physical Sciences from 1997 to 2002 and was a gallant believer of NASA and his apt political analysis often on KTN news will be greatly missed.