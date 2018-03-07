Kenya Today

Rest In Peace – NASA Stalwart Prof Alloys Tumbo Oeri is Dead

NASA family and the Kisii community has been dealt a huge blow following the untimely death of Professor Alloys G. Tumbo Oeri.

Details of his demise have not been made public. Prof Tumbo Oeri is the uncle to Kitutu Chache Richard Onyonka.

He served as the Principal UoN school of Biological and Physical Sciences from 1997 to 2002 and was a gallant believer of NASA and his apt political analysis often on KTN news will be greatly missed.

  2. this is the saddest moment for the entire gusii community and Kenya at large. I first met him when I was a teacher at Cardinal Otunga High School , he was the Chairman board of Governors in 1996/96. I was captivated by his eloquence and equivocalness. I later met him later at laikipia when I came back from Canada as a lecturer. RIP.

  4. this guy we have lost was a man who worked hard to see gusii pple r united.death has snatched us an interlectual man…….rip my friend , former boss and my neighbour.

