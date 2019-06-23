Respect Uhuru just like Kalonzo did to Kibaki, Murathe hits DP Ruto

Former jubilee vice chairperson David Murathe has hit out at DP Ruto again.

Mr. Murathe applauded Kalonzo for working with Mwai Kibaki to restore peace in 2007.

The guy seen as Ruto’s arch rival Urged him to emulate Kalonzo and respect President Uhuru.

The former vice preident Kalonzo musyoka was in Central region today and her excerpts from his speech:

if leaders set aside their political ambitions and for once be willing to think about the people then there will be hope for a better future.

When the church is united , the people will be united .

“I encourage Kenyans to maintain peace and love to foster unity and harmony among ourselves,”

“Even though we have rivers separating, let us cross these rivers to help one another and to uplift one another,””We call upon all political leaders to support peace and unity. We must all seek dialogue and resist from perpetuating polarized agendas. This is the only way we will refocus our energies on development,”

“Our democracy needs serious reform and the President agrees with me on this. They had said 20 percent of the Constitution needs relooking. This is the time to do so.; Having come from a highly divisive election, I do not advise that we go the Khartoum or French way where there are riots triggered by high cost of living.“I urge Christians to continue praying for peace and national unity, which are the foundation for achieving the country’s development goals,”

The church has a duty to pray for peace and to be at the forefront in promoting cohesion.

“Kenya must remain united and cohesive for this and future generations. We want peace, unity, and cohesion. We will not stand by as the country gets torn apart by ethnicity and tribal politics”