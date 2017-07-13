Respect RAILA ODINGA, he is not your agemate” – Atwoli warns Junior Jubilee politicians

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has warned Junior Jubilee politicians against disrespecting NASA flagbearer Rt. Honourable Dr. Raila Amolo Odinga.

Speaking last night on Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) Atwoli warned Jubilee politicians against abusing Raila because they don’t match his record of fighting for this country.

Atwoli said that Raila has sacrificed a lot for this country especially his fight for the second liberation.

“It saddens to see junior Jubilee politicians insulting Raila Odinga as if they were agemates. You see Jeff, you cannot wish away Raila’s record in this country. You cannot mention the second liberation without crediting Raila. What most of these Jubilee boys are enjoying is what Raila and other individuals fought and ded for. People like Charles Rubia, Martin Shikuku, Kenneth Matiba and Raila Odinga are the people history will never forget and they ought to be treated decorously” Said Atwoli.