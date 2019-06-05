Resign if you can’t comply with the 1000 notes roll out, Gov. Mutua tells Dp Ruto ally

Outspoken Machakos governor Alfred Mutua has told off government employees who are against the program of changing all kshs 1,000 by October to resign.

The Machakos Governor believes its improper and unacceptable for any state officer to sue the same government over a government program

In my book, it is Improper and Unacceptable for a GOVERNMENT employee & State Officer at that, to sue the same GOVERNMENT over a GOVERNMENT program of exchanging all 1,000 shillings notes by October. The proper thing is for one to first resign from the GOVERNMENT. Wanaogopa NINI? — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) June 4, 2019

The Central Bank of Kenya has said old Ksh.1000 notes should be out of circulation by October 1 this year.

Speaking when he unveiled the new legal tender at the Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok, CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said the move is intended to fight counterfeit practises.

“All the older Ksh.1000 series shall be withdrawn. All persons have until October 1, 2019 to exchange these notes, after which the older ones will cease to be legal tender,” he said.

The old Ksh 1000 notes will be withdrawn in graft war even as the country seeks to tame runaway corruption in the country.

However activist Omtatah who has taken to court, is arguing that the demonitization of the Ksh.1,000 notes after October 1 is not supported by law.

“It is a lie that the currency was issued vide the Gazette Notice of 31st May 2019 as no such gazette notice exists at the Government Printer. A copy of The Kenya Gazette Published on 31st May 2019 does not contain a notice issuing the currency,” argues Omtata.

The issuance of the new currency has also been challenged in court by the East African Legislative Assembly MP, Simon Mbugua.