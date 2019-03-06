Treasury CS Rotich and others should resign over 21billion dams scandal – Raila

Public servants have been urged to resign thereby taking responsibility of any mess in their docket or department.

Raila who was speaking during the ongoing devolution conference in Kirinyaga said the war against corruption should not stop.

Raila warned politicians of politicizing the war against corruption.

He blamed politicians of taking the war against corruption to funerals with baseless allegations.

Odinga told politicians to allow investigative agencies do their work without any interference.

Raila said that all persons should be allowed to carry their own crosses when caught in the act.

He also urged the governors to lead in implementing Agenda 4 initiated by the Jubilee administration.

He told civil societies , youths , women and children to join in the war against graft.

Raila said people who are corrupt have messed up the country.

Raila said that politicians who talk much about ongoing investigations are the real thieves who are diverting Kenyans attention from the real mess by the sideshows.