pockets of emotional Kibra residents plead with Raila not to endorse Imran Okoth ODM for masterminding cremation of the late MP

She was a sleep when the son was burned in the middle of the night. It was all a collaboration between that Judas collaborator of a wife and Imran Okoth, the cool son the late who Ken Okoth appointed as CDF manager.



This is totally unheard of. Ken was the mother’s heart. Under Luo custom, the mother has a home. Ken was to be hurried on the left of the mother’s house, just like I will be buried to the left of Mama Betty’s house. Something is really sinister here. Someone is hiding something. Ken was disposed like an armed robber who was formerly a street boy. Friends, in the moments of love making, people speak a lot of things to their women. They even promise aeroplanes and Central Bank. This matter of lynching Ken must have been those sweet moments he was crossing the thighs of that colonial gangster relic or when he lost his sense. But he could have confided to his mum. I doubt whether it was from the heart. Such Weighty decisions must be debated properly, men say alot of things to women.

Anjelina was organizing a grandmother of all burials at Got Rateng. She went to sleep and woke up to find the ashes of her son. This would kill my own mum. I dont care about the women in my life. I came from my mum. And she has 100% say over my dead body. Anjelina is hurting. Even Ken must be weeping in heaven. He was a hero. His deposing can’t be this clandestine like those unknown unclaimed bodies at city mortuary. Anjelina was a teacher, she couldn’t employ a maid, as such she carried Ken to school with her. The more reason Ken went to school so young. Why rob her a son…. Why why why… Why Monica and Imran… If you wanted to marry each other. You could have done it whence Ken is burried.