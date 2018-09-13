Residents Burn Down A Police Station, Kill Two Traffic Officers After They Killed Matatu Driver Over A Bribe

By Vincent Monteh Omara
traffic cops beat and kill a driver in kenyenya Kisii county for refusing to stop and give a bribe.they had chased him for 14 kilometres to magena where they beat him senseless..he was rushed to kenyenya hospital where doctors pronounced him dead..angry residents descended on the cops and killed 2 of them and burnt down kenyenya police station…. Kudos residents… the police need to style up.
Comments
Anonymous says
In Fact that is the way forward when Kenya gone lawless Kenyans must take laws in their hands .Keep it up your excellecy kisii folks .God be on your side .
Anonymous says
That’s the only language that the police understand. Keep it up Kisii residents!