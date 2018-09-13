Residents Burn Down A Police Station, Kill Two Traffic Officers After They Killed Matatu Driver Over A Bribe

By Vincent Monteh Omara

traffic cops beat and kill a driver in kenyenya Kisii county for refusing to stop and give a bribe.they had chased him for 14 kilometres to magena where they beat him senseless..he was rushed to kenyenya hospital where doctors pronounced him dead..angry residents descended on the cops and killed 2 of them and burnt down kenyenya police station…. Kudos residents… the police need to style up.

