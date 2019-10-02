Research: Best maternity hospitals in Kenya

By Philip Nyamai via fb

If you are an expectant mother, you have probably been searching for the best maternity hospitals in Kenya to bring forth your bundle of joy into the world.

There are two paths in which a child comes to this World after a nine-month stay in its mother’s womb and that could either be via Cesarean Section popular as CS or the vaginal birth common as the normal birth.

A cesarean section could be done as a matter of emergency when the life of the expectant mother or the child she is carrying is at risk or simply when the expectant woman chooses it as a means of delivering her child.

Vaginal birth on the hand is what has always existed before the coming of technology and happens when the mother is due for delivery after nine months which could happen anytime between 38 and 40 weeks.

Whether caesarean of vaginal birth, the delivery process results into motherhood, a responsibility so demanding yet quite fulfilling.

The process of an expectant mother delivering does not come without its share of pain irrespective of the path one chooses, the only choice is whether one prefers to have the pain before delivering of the child or after.

In the olden days our grandmothers delivered at home and most cases were successful, the same cannot be said in recent times as risks have increased pushing women to seek not just hospital assistance but the best maternity services.

Today, one can choose according to their budget and preference which hospital they wish to deliver at, ranging from as affordable as 250 shillings to as expensive as 400,000 shillings in Kenya.

The cost of maternity services is dependent on whether the facility is private or public, and if private, the kind of services it can offer dependent on its resources, both physical and human.

We list the most expensive maternal hospitals in Kenya and where you will be sure to get the value of your money, they will give you a clean friendly environment where the nurses do not mind even soothing your baby as you rest.

The list below was reached at after a survey was done online where mothers voted for the hospitals they had the best treatment during their maternal journey, the ranking is based on the number of times a facility was mentioned as great, good or best given the services they rendered.

1) Nairobi Hospital

2) MP Shah Hospital

3) Mater Misericordiae Hospital

4) Coptic Hospital

5) Agha Khan Hospital

6) RFH Specialist Hospital

7) Kenyatta National Hospital Private Wing

8) Nairobi Women’s Hospital

9) Karen Hospital

10) Guru Nanak Hospital

Nairobi hospital offers a package that requires one to book for delivery when their pregnancy is between week 30 to 34 which enables them to enjoy benefits such as normal delivery at a cost of 80,000 shillings and caesarian section at 160,000 shillings.

MP Shah Hospital offers a package that requires the expectant mother to book for delivery before they hit 32 weeks after which normal delivery costs them 98,000 shillings while selective caesarean section costs 220,000 shillings.

The Mater Misericordiae Hospital in South B Nairobi came in position three and charges around 80,000 shillings for the normal birth and 200,000 shillings for the caesarean section which include Tuesday clinics and free educational classes.

Coptic Hospital was largely praised for its cleanliness and friendly staff and charges between 60,000 shillings to 100,000 shillings depending on services rendered, Caesarian services cost between 150,000 shillings to 200,000 shillings.

Agha Khan Hospital was widely mentioned as the most expensive hospital and charges 150,000 shillings for normal delivery and 250,000 shillings for caesarean section.

Kenyatta Private Hospital offers normal delivery maternity care services at 60,000 shillings and the caesarean section services at 170,000 shillings. The Nairobi Women’s Hospital offers services for the normal delivery at 40,000 shillings and the caesarean section at 100,000 shillings to 120,000 shillings.

The RFH Specialist Hospital was widely praised for there ambiance and cleanliness. Mentioned at number six, the hospital got recommended for its premium service provision, quality care all from the staff to those administering medication and comfort of their wards. There costs of 30,000 for normal delivery appealed to quite a number of respondents with there CS going for 90,000.

Guru Nanak also appeared in top ten offering normal delivery services at 45,000 shillings, Emergency Caesarean Section at around 230,000 shillings while Karen hospital offering CS at 200,000 shillings.

Other hospitals mentioned severally during the set duration for the post included the Ladnan hospital in Pangani, Avenue in Parklands, Kijabe and Jacaranda hospitals.

