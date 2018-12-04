Reprieve to city residents as Sonko suspends matatu CBD ban

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suspended the ban on matatus from entering the CBD with immediate effect.

“I have noted with deep concern the plight of city residents as a result of the ban, and hereby announce that the full implementation of this directive has been suspended with immediate effect,” Sonko said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said this will give room for more consultation with the affected parties in order to find a permanent solution.

Governor Mike Sonko yesterday maintained he will not abandon his resolve to bring order to the chaotic matatu sector.

“We must restore order in the county’s transport system. We’re working on an amicable solution to the transport mess. I know Nairobians are suffering but walking is also healthy,” he told the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee.

He was summoned over queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko over the county’s 2014-15 expenditure.

Sonko urged residents to support the cause.

He said his administration and the national government will provide a public transport system to ease movement of people living with disability from the designated out-of-town termini to the CBD.

“We are already engaging the national government. We are looking for NYS buses to help transport people with disability. From Muthurwa to the CBD is a one-minute walk. Many people don’t go to the gym. We want them to be fit,” the county chief said.

However, his directive to suspend the ban comes after an outcry from residents who yesterday were reckoned with agony as they walked long distances to trace their termini.

