Reprieve for Nairobians as Gov. Sonko signs return to work formula with nurses

Nurses working in Nairobi City County government hospitals have reached a deal on a return to work formula after talks with Governor Mike Sonko.

The nurses who had downed their tools over delayed allowances and stalled promotions have agreed to resume duty after Governor Sonko committed to ensure their grievances are addressed.

“All your allowances will be paid in the next 48 hours after we get approval from the Controller of Budget. We shall also implement the promotion of nurses as promised. We cannot fight over these issues as our patients suffer in the hospitals,” said Sonko.

Speaking at Charter Hall during the meeting with over 200 nurses led by their union officials, Sonko directed acting Health CEC Charles Kerich to form a 20-man committee comprising of county officials and nurses’ union officials to ensure all the grievances raised by the health workers are dealt with.

Sonko also promised the nurses that his administration will soon hire the unemployed nurses working in county facilities. The Governor has however attributed the delayed recruitment of nurses to technical issues facing the Nairobi County Public Service Board.

The County Government will also harmonize the salaries of the nurses among other issues raised by the nurses.