Reprieve for Motorists as Gov.Sonko slashes Parking fee to ksh. 200

Motorists in Nairobi County are set to enjoy a further reduction in parking fees from Monday following a promise by Governor Mike Sonko.

Governor Sonko confirmed that the county Treasury has factored in a reduced daily fee of Sh200.

A statement from his office said motorists will now pay Ksh.200 down from the current Ksh.300 per day.

In October, City Hall proposed an increase to Sh400 Finance Bill but after reported consultations with partners in the transport sector and other stakeholders, it was agreed that the fees be reduced.

"After consultations with various stakeholders, including ward representatives, we have agreed to slash the parking fees in order not to overburden motorists," Governor Sonko said.

He, however, noted that his administration will review the fees in future after the completion of projects to reduce congestion in the central business district.

“I know that this (reducing the fees) will increase congestion in the city centre but then again, we cannot punish Nairobi residents because projects such as the bus rapid transport system and construction of bus termini outside the CBD are ongoing,” he said.

Currently, car owners pay Sh300 per day, following an increase from Sh140 in 2013 by former Governor Evans Kidero’s administration.

The bill was debated as it was not allocated time so Budget committee chairman Robert Mbatia requested a one-week extension.

The Kariobangi South member of county assembly (MCA) explained that they received the revised version too to permit scrutiny, public participation and passing.

This was the second time in less than two months that the ward representatives have sought additional time to debate the bill, which if passed into law will authorise the county to collect taxes.

“We had an adjournment motion last Thursday so there was no business this week because of the blue economy conference,” Mr Mbatia said.

"We are still within the law (PFM Act) which allows extensions. We will now table and debate the bill on December 4."

According to a document, which some members of the committee term the Final People’s Finance Bill, MCAs have made changes to original documents presented to them by the Treasury for consideration.

The bill was to be passed on September 30 as stipulated in law but the house got an extension to November 27.

This followed Governor Sonko’s June 30 signing of the Nairobi City County Appropriations Act, which authorised the county to spend Sh34 billion.