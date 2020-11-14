Reprieve for Leornard Mbotela as President Uhuru clears off his 1 million hospital bill, discharged

Top Veteran radio presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been discharged from The Nairobi South Hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta settled his bill.

Leornard Mbotela, who was admitted at the facility on October 29, 2020, had by Friday accumulated a bill of Ksh.1,105,498.78, according to a letter by the hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Stephen Mutavi.

According to a close family member who spoke to Citizen Digital, President Kenyatta paid Ksh.1 million of the bill in cash while the remaining amount was settled by a contribution from Kenyan well-wishers.

Mbotela, famous for his Je, Huu ni Ungwana? a segment on TV and radio has hence been released and will now undergo home care treatment.