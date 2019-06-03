Reprieve for Kenyans as Matiangi declares Wednesday public holiday for Idd-ul-Fitr

The Government through Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared Wednesday as a public holiday to allow the Muslim faithful’s in the country to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a gazette notice dated Monday, the Interior CS made the announcement paving way for the celebrations.

The Muslim community around the world observe the day to mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadhan where they get to reflect on how their devotions have effectively impacted on their lives.

The celebration is a culmination of 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

During the celebrations, Muslims conduct morning prayers which are held in open grounds after which they proceed home to celebrate with neighbors, friends, family and the poor.