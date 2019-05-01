Reprieve as Governor Sonko launches distribution of over 1,000 water tanks all 85 wards of Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday officially launched the distribution of over 1,000 water tanks that have a capacity of 10,000 liters to all the 85 wards of Nairobi.

Sonko said that he is determined to ensure he fulfills his promise of ending the perennial water problems in the city as per his campaign manifesto.

“During the campaign period, I promised Nairobi residents that I will end the water problems, and I am determined to ensure I fulfill this promise,” said Sonko.

The Governor has also promised that in the next financial year 2019/20, the Nairobi City County Government will drill three boreholes in each of Nairobi’s major slums of Kibera, Mathare, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Fuata Nyayo, Mariguini , Korogocho among others.

At the same time, Sonko said he will tackle the problem of water diversion.

“I want to assure Nairobi residents who reside in city estates which are still facing water problems that we are working with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to ensure that we end case of water diversion that have largely been blamed for water problems in the city,” added Sonko.

Since Sonko assumed office, in September 2017, his Administration has connected 4,468 new water connections in Nairobi.

The Governor is now targeting to double that figure in the next financial year.

So far NWSC has constructed 33.6km of water pipelines in various parts of the city since Sonko assumed office.

Nairobi County Water Chief Officer Mohamed Abdi has hailed Sonko’s Water-for-all campaign, which he said will help to resolve the perennial cases of water problems in the capital.

“We have already advertised for drilling 20 boreholes across the county, the tender is at the evaluation stage. The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company will also award tenders for drilling of 12 other boreholes in Nairobi,” said Abdi.

Abdi has also promised that the Nairobi City County Government will connect 5,500 new sewer lines in conjunction with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

NCWSC Managing Director Nahashon Muguna has said the company has so far constructed 18.9km of sewer lines in various parts of Nairobi County.

“Among the areas where we have constructed the sewer lines include; Utawala, Njiru, Pipeline estate, Embakasi, Dandora, Kamunde road, Kariobangi, Riruta, Mowlem among others,” said Muguna.

County Director of Water Services Mario Kainga, has said the distribution of the water tanks will begin on Thursday in 71 Wards before the second phase kicks off in 14 other Wards to cover all the 85 Wards in Nairobi.