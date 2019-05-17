Reprieve as CS Matiangi extends Huduma number registration period

The Government has extended the deadline for Huduma Namba mass registration by one week.

In a statement to newsrooms on Friday evening, President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed concern over the last minute-rush to register.

“It brings to the fore an ingrained last-minute rush habit that holds us back. Nevertheless, Kenyans are determined to register for their Huduma Namba and I have obliged to the numerous requests to give them an opportunity to do so,” he said.

The exercise is now expected to end on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 6pm.

However for Kenyans in the diaspora, Huduma Namba mass registration will continue until June 20 as earlier announced.

The statement from President Kenyatta on Friday said 42000 ‘young’ Kenyans are working as Registration Assistants, another 8000 as registration Officers and 400 as ICT officers in all sub counties.

This means that the Government is spending approximately Ksh.50.4million per day since each officer is paid Ksh.1000 daily.

Huduma Namba registration is expected to cost the Government between Ksh.5-6billion in total.

According to the Head of State, 35 million Kenyans have so far registered for Huduma Namba otherwise known as the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

Four days ago, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had warned that there would be no extension of the deadline for the registration.

““Kenyans need to know that we are paying those conducting this exercise Ksh.1000 a day and in case we extend by a day then it means we are going to spend a little more money, ” he said during a press conference at Harambee House, Nairobi on Monday.

And earlier on Friday, the Law Society of Kenya reiterated that registration is not mandatory and the government should not set any deadlines.

“Members of the public are advised that based on the Court orders, registration for Huduma Namba is not mandatory…No one should be denied any government services for failing to register, ” read the statement.