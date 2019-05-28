Repaint your buildings in the CBD or ill bring them down, Gov. Sonko warns owners

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has issued a 30-day ultimatum to building owners in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to repaint and renovate their properties or face the law.

In a statement to newsrooms, Sonko said his administration will take action if they fail to adhere to the City by-laws.

“Nairobi is a commercial hub. We should make sure that it is beautiful and clean. All buildings should be repainted. Owners have a choice to either maintain their original colours or change them as they wish,” he said while issuing the orders.

On her part, Nairobi County Housing and Lands Executive Winnie Gathangu, said her office is ready to enforce the directive.

“I had a meeting with my department officials on the same and we are soon going to enforce the laws to ensure all property owners in the CBD comply,” she said.

In December 2018, Governor Sonko had ordered the owners of buildings to repaint their buildings during the festive season.

County laws require that property owners repaint their premises after every two years to maintain health and quality standards.

Under the General Nuisance Section, it’s an offence for building owners to fail to repair or maintain buildings to required standards.