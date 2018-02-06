Release Miguna Miguna Immediately, Justice Luka Kimaru Orders Police



The High Court has ordered the immediate release of Miguna Miguna, who has been in police custody since Friday last week.

Orders by High Court Judge Luka Kimaru were that Miguna should be set free on an anticipatory bail of Sh 50,000 as granted by court last week and he is to appear before the Kajiado Law Court on February 14.

The judge also directed that other charges preferred against Miguna would be considered not eligible, adding that he would not leave the courthouse today until Miguna is brought before him.

“I have just been informed that Miguna is [here]. I will not leave until he is released.”



Opposition leaders led by Supreme Leader Raila Odinga, Siaya senator James Orengo and hundrends of Lawyers were also in court.