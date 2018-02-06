Release Miguna Miguna Immediately, Justice Luka Kimaru Orders Police

The High Court has ordered the immediate release of Miguna Miguna, who has been in police custody since Friday last week.
Orders by High Court Judge Luka Kimaru were that Miguna should be set free on an anticipatory bail of Sh 50,000 as granted by court last week and he is to appear before the Kajiado Law Court on February 14.
The judge also directed that other charges preferred against Miguna would be considered not eligible, adding that he would not leave the courthouse today until Miguna is brought before him.
“I have just been informed that Miguna is [here]. I will not leave until he is released.”
Opposition leaders led by Supreme Leader Raila Odinga, Siaya senator James Orengo and hundrends of Lawyers were also in court.
Comments
Anonymous says
I will be moving in Court very soon with a petition to challenge the suitability of IG being in office after disobeying Court Order(Court contempt) any police officer should have discipline, now what’s the difference between a criminal and an Officer who disobey Court Order and the same officer is the one who arrests criminal? to me both of them are criminals.
Anonymous says
THE LUOS ARE NOW BEING LUMPED TOGETHER WILL THE TERRORIST ORGANIZATION CALLED AL SHABHAB??? REALLY?? IS THIS A JOKE OR WHAT?
Anonymous says
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Obj6UXHL8SQ
THAT WAS A STAGED BURNING OF USA FLAG IN PREPARATION FOR CHARGING MIGUNA MIGUNA WITH TREASON! TRUMPED CHARGES!!!
THOSE YOUTHS WERE PAID TO BAN THE FLAG!!!!
kituyi peter waswa says
I propose the release of the CEO of NASA Miguna Miguna.
kituyi peter waswa says
Let’s abide to the kenyan law and do what the law expect of us, let all media houses be open so that all keyans enjoy freedom of media get what they require.