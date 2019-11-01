Release Jowie on bail, Hon Babu Owino tells Judiciary on discrimination

Embakasi East Member of parliament Babu Owino has told off the Judiciary to release murder suspect Jowie.

Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu are prime suspects in the murder of Monica Kimani – the woman who was found killed in her apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani area and her body dumped in a bathtub.

Police found a partly burnt kanzu and Jacket worn by Jowie on the night Monica was murdered was found behind Maribe’s house in Lang’ata. Also found were items taken from Monica’s apartment and a live 9mm bullet that was recovered under Maribe’s bed.

Police believe Jowie shot himself after a quarrel with Maribe.

According to statements recorded by investigating officer Maxwell Otieno, Jowie attempted to commit suicide inside Maribe’s house after the squabble.

Jowie is now in Kamiti maximum prison.