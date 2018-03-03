“Reinstate KOROS Immediately” At Last, Kalenjin Leaders Wake Up To Defend KOROS

A section of Rift Valley MPs want immediate reinstatement of KNH CEO Lily Koross after she was sent on compulsory leave on Friday.
Health CS Sicily Kariuki announced the decision following the incident where doctors at the hospital performed a brain surgery on a wrong patient.
The MPs led by senator Aron Cheruyoit claim that the events that have been happening at the facility are a well-choreographed wider scheme to remove Koross.
Cheruyoit said they have reliable information that Koross has on several occasions refused to dance to the tune of cartels seeking to get tenders at the facility and who have now embarked on schemes to taint her image.
“We all know that KNH is one of the implementing agents of president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big4. We are told Koross is one of the hardest nuts to crack who has made it difficult for cartels to operate at the facility. All these scandals we are seeing are aimed at spearheading her ouster,” Cheruyoit said.
He said it is wrong for Health CS Sicily Kariuki to sent Koross on leave without giving her a chance to tell her story.
“I apologise for the patient mix-up at KNH, I have directed that KNH CEO be sent on compulsory leave until the probe is over,” the Cabinet Secretary said.
The senator said such knee-jerk reaction will not solve the matter as it is just a cover-up for the masters who sit in government while funding cartels to cripple operations at the facility.
“We want to tell madam Kariuki that knee-jerk reactions are a sign of weakness, cluelessness, inept and incompetent leadership. She has barely settled into her new docket and she doesn’t even understand what is happening yet she has the audacity to walk at KNH and command Koross to step aside?” he said.
According to Cheruyoit, What the CS could have done is to walk at the facility and seek an audience with the board which is in charge of operations at the facility.
“All we are reading is malice but we shall not allow it we demand an immediate reinstatement of Koros,” Cheruyoit said.
The Senator said as a matter of fact Koros should be commended for having strived to run the biggest referral facility that is underfunded and understaffed yet she is crucified every time there are mishaps.
You cannot condemn someone unheard. CS Kariuki should tell us whether she working for Uhuru or the cartels. Let her declare her interests at the facility instead of victimizing innocent people, he said.
Comments
Anonymous says
KNH CEO is very corrupt since she became a CEO there has been many scandles and killings inside KNH Patents have been dragged and murdered in their rooms and in their beds. Pregnant mothers in wards have been mass raped and others has lost their infants when delivering only to be informed of having stillbirth babies. .Patients has been conned overcharged and drugged ,beaten by brutal and agreesive hospital guards. etc. The CEo should not only fired but must be investigated and if found guilty she must go to prison . It is a pity that her tribe is now defending her crimes and when she was looting this public institution she never shared the loot with her tribes .This culture of tribal holigansm must be put into an end.
Yussuf says
It’s business unusual . You will all go and be replaced by “incorruptible ” officials.
Hon Cheriyot Carry your own cross coz you defended the regime when kenyans were yearning for change.
Anonymous says
I wish you expressed the same opinion when your Waiguru was raiding, looting and misappropriating NYS coffers! Where were you? Since Koros is not from Mt. Kenya, you find your voice and the audacity to play your double standard of lambasting her. There had been a wide scheme to set Koris up and the dice has been cast from the cartels all the way to the top . There is too much money coming into the health sector from the external world to be left for “that tribe” to control. Uhuru don’t need a second term; it is time to purge and revisit the sweeteners which were offered to Rutos party to heard them to vote Jubilee. The mission is accomplished, we don’t need their votes anymore. To the Kalenjin, “we have to be in the government”, so they thought !
Anonymous says
You cannot split jubilee idiot
Anonymous says
What wake-up?dont do politics with our money lives ….
akoyo laban says
FROM NEWS PAPERS WE HAVE HAD STORIES OF A GROUP THAT WAS AGAINST KOROS. THE GROUP WAS SAID TO BE HARCHING PLANS TO REPLACE THE CEO WITH THEIR OWN! SHAME! FOLLOW THEM,THEY MUST HAVE COMEUP WITH THE SCANDAL. WHO WILL BE THE NEXT VICTIM?
Res says
was the patient whose head was split kalenjin?
Anonymous says
The CEO should not come back ever. We want efficient effective leaders. Rift valley leaders should not think that leaders cannot cone from other r tribes. We are tired nkt MTU wetu syndrome
The Marshall says
The CEO should not come back ever. We want efficient effective leaders. Rift valley leaders should not think that leaders cannot cone from other r tribes. We are tired nkt MTU wetu syndrome.
This stupidity should end. We must get the right leaders in all positions
Anonymous says
Marshall, good point in looking for the right leaders, but, must they always come from 50/50 sharing tribe?