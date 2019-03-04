Record statement with DCI if you are innocet on the dam scandal, Gedion Moi ally tells DP Ruto

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket wants Deputy President William Ruto to refrain from publicly speaking about the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal and instead record a statement with the police on the matter.

Speaking on Sunday at Akwichatis area in Tiaty Sub-County, Kamket said public statements being made about the dams project could be more helpful if channeled to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He faulted the DP for downplaying the scandal by claiming that the money in question is Ksh.7 billion and not Ksh.21 billion as stated by the DCI.

“This is an active investigation so take that information to the DCI headquarters. Don’t tell us ‘it was only seven billion’ yet what we want is dams we want water,” said Kamket.

“Do not bother us with these stories. If you have information go to the police. I also want to tell Kipchumba Murkomen… That statement you were releasing in parliament about the dams, take it to the police.”

Last Thursday, Ruto dismissed reports that Ksh.21 billion has been lost in Arror and Kimwarer dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Speaking during the launch of a report on the state of Judiciary at the Supreme Court building, Ruto said the amount in question is Ksh.7 billion.