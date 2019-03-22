Recall our doctors from Cuba, Hon. Babu Owino tells Uhuru

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to send back Cuban doctors.

Owino noted on his official Facebook page on Friday that it won’t be logic to treat Cuban doctors like ‘Queens and Kings’ while Kenyan doctors suffer slavery back in Cuba.

According to the youthful legislator, Cuban doctors are offering similar skills offered by their Kenyan counterparts.

FREE KENYAN DOCTORS SLAVING IN CUBA

I offer my profound condolences to the family of Dr Hamisi Ali Juma following his untimely demise while working in the exchange training programme in Havanna, Cuba.

His death has brought to light the deplorable conditions in which our Kenyan doctors are working whilst in a foreign country. It is unfortunate that our own people are complaining of starvation, inhumane living conditions, a four hour daily commute and general neglect from their Government while that same Government is treating the Cuban doctors working here like Kings and Queens.

Kenyan doctors are receiving a paltry allowance while Cuban doctors are being paid three times what their Kenyan equivalents are receiving. Yet the Cuban doctors are not offering any skill that is not already locally available and furthermore, they do not even speak the local languages and therefore cannot effectively interact with patients.

It is a sad day when your own country values foreigners more than Kenyans and cares for them more than they care for you.

I therefore call upon President Kenyatta to terminate this failed experiment and restore dignity to Kenyan doctors and the Kenyan people. Let the Cubans go back to Cuba and let Kenyans serve Kenyans. There are enough institutions of higher learning in Kenya offering courses to train Kenyans – there is no need for them to go to Cuba when the same course is offered here.

This is the only way to make a serious stab at our President’s Big Four Agenda vision of achieving universal healthcare.

God bless KMPDU, God bless Kenya!

Comrade Babu Owino,

MP, Embakasi East and Unionist.

Friday, March 22, 2019. medical personnel.