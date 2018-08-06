‘You Cannot Intimidate Me,” Hon Alfred Keter Tells off DP Ruto as Their Supporters Clash in Nandi Town

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has vowed not be cowed by intimidation nor relent in fighting for fairness and social justice.

This follows a demonstration in Nandi Hills town that ended in confusion after his supporters came in and chased away Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters who were protesting against Keter’s stance on Ruto’s 2022 ambitions.

The rebel lawmaker said he has the electorate’s support.

“The 10 people who held placards against me were not my constituents, but imported goons from the neighboring constituencies of Aldai, Kapseret and Emgwen.”

Keter added, “The masses are with me and [support] the political position I have taken.”

The anti-Keter group accused him of fighting the Deputy President while his supporters celebrated him as an independent politician.

Police warned the organisers of dire consequences for failing to notify them of the protest. The demonstration was to counter Keter over his recent statement that not all Kalenjins are corrupt.

Joel Kiprotich, a supporter of the MP, said they are satisfied with Keter’s work in Nandi Hills.

He told those dissatisfied with him to wait for 2022. On July 23, Keter said corrupt Kalenjin politicians are hiding behind the community to shield themselves from investigation.

He asked Kenyans to reject Rift Valley politicians who have stolen from public coffers.

The MP said he will mount a campaign in the lead up to the 2022 General Election to urge voters to reject corrupt presidential contenders.

“Some of these people have stolen everything from Kenyans, yet they want to be elected President in 2022. Kenyans should elect such people at their own risk,” Keter said.

Over the weekend, a section of Rift Valley politicians, mostly drawn from Ruto’s home county, Uasin Gishu, and Nandi region, demanded that Keter publicly apologizes to Ruto for mudslinging his name and undermining the presumed Jubilee party’s 2022 flag-bearer.

In a fiery joint statement issued by Uasin Gishu County Assembly Majority leader Josphat Lowoi, the Rift Valley leaders made it clear they would not allow Keter to continue undermining Ruto’s presidential ambition.

“We are not taking kindly the endless attacks on Ruto by the Nandi Hills MP. He will not be allowed to hold rallies or speak negatively against the Deputy President. We will stop him,” Lowoi warned.

The leaders after a meeting in Eldoret came up with a resolution not to allow Keter to hold any more political rallies in the region until he apologized to Ruto.