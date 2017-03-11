WHAT REALLY Become of Uhuru? He Promised HEAVEN BUT Delivered HELL to Kenyans, Even Central Kenya CANNOT Believe It !

Though I did not vote for President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, I took solace in the thought that being a billionaire, Uhuru Kenyatta as president, would preside over a theft free government.
I am among those who hold dear the belief that Kenyan problems is not caused by lack of resources, but by corruption, perpetrated by those in power, who in their quest to accumulate personal wealth, direct national resources to elephant projects and priorities that do little to improve the lives of Kenyans.
I also believe in the decency of giving people the benefit of doubt.
The 2012/2013 Jubilee manifesto was a piece of artwork: From the 3D renditions of how Kibira and all other slums would look after their five years in government; to Revit models of police houses they would build for our police men and women living in squalid quarters; to those spectacular CAD drawings of Stadiums Jubilee were going to build which populated Dennis Itumbi’s Facebook page; to their promise of paying doctors and other healthcare workers livable wages; to properly remunerating teachers and government employees; to their promise of creating one millions jobs annually for our youths, creating 24 hrs economy, lowering the cost of basic commodities, promoting small business enterprise.
The Jubilee manifesto coupled with a dynamic duo claiming their youthfulness as an advantage and ridding on the wave of digital transformation, Uhuruto’s 2013 win was not cataclysmic.
And like most CORD supporters, after the conclusion of the Supreme Court ruling, we embraced the new administration and wished them success, just like the captain of my party, Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga did in his address to the nation following the determination of the presidential petition.
Sadly, none of these promises, if not most, have been delivered. I am equally disappointed just like those who voted for UhuRuto .
I had hoped, as I assume most of you did, that UhuRuto would deliver on their promises and build on the solid foundation that Kibaki and Raila was handing over to them, and make kenya great.
Looking at the magnitude of theft of public resources that has occurred under the Jubilee administration, I now believe that being filthy rich is not a deterrent for theft. I am now convinced that the rich, especially those who acquire their wealth through corruption, are naturally predisposed to steal.
Looking at the priorities of the current administration through the projects they choose to spend natural resources on, such as upgrading Kenyan foreign missions for Shs 11 billions; uplifting and upgrading statehouse for Shs 2 billions; importing metal containers for Shs 200 millions; leasing police cars for Shs 18 billions; buying Air tractors for $40 millions; Shs 800 millions stollen from NYS; stollen Shs 15 billion Elnino funds, I am convinced that Jubilee has done more harm than good in their five years of Rule.
Considering that all these happened when they knew that they would be seeking re-election. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like you to think of what will happen should they win a second term, knowing that they will not need your vote again?
Another term for jubilee is not only cataclysmic, but it is an existential threat that our nation can not afford. The national debt is skyrocketing, the wages are low, unemployment and underemployment is high, the cost of living is high, and the nation is headed in the wrong direction.
I know Uhuru and Ruto are good people, wonderful husbands to their wives, terrific fathers to their children, good citizens. But for our nation, they have been terrible president and leaders.
Let’s choose kenya above tribe. We owe it to ourselves and the future generation. Let’s save kenya by voting out Jubilee.
Thank you!
Let’s share and educate others!!! Our Votes matters.
Anonymous says
Well said. Let us vote wisely
Ndege mutuma says
Point well taken
iso says
reason together Kenyans and vote wisely make Kenya great again
khalwaleist says
NASA will transform Kenya rapidly for posterity.
Anonymous says
True, we can not afford another 5 years of this regime
paulette says
It’s better for us as kenyans do same as 2002 when we are all pulling together for a beter and beutifull nation,by that year kenyans did me proud by rejecting moi project one,i was realy ready to cast my vote for a baboon it stands against political proffesor choice,this time around is moi project two piting same man 2002.
Anonymous says
The wind of change is
blowing across Africa.People are tired of talking.Votes are going to talk the American way,Gambian way and Ghanan way.It is just five months to election.All the looters from Jubilee Regime must be prosecutet and their loot consficated ,TRJC report implemented and lastly send them all to Kamiti all inclusive hotel.It is a pity to see Kenyan Country being robbed mercilesly.LET YOUR VOTES SPEAK FOR A GREAT KENYA AGAIN.GOD BLESS KENYA.
Morris says
The union between Uhuru and Ruto was doomed to fail anyway in terms of carrying out the development agenda…and the fact that TNA manifesto was a cut and paste document without conviction in it from either of the two only meant to be sweet music to their followers. It didn’t have a plan. Theirs was a marriage of survival rather delivering. Remember they ascended to power when they were suspects. Their followers expected too much from them. Which criminal suspect would seriously want to fight corruption, tribalism, nepotism and unemployment. Instead these vices have become their tools of engagement with the masses. The ranting coming from Uhuru himself now is a sign of fatigue ….to tell his supporters they should not have forced him into power. Jubilee leaders are tired. The need a break!
Anonymous says
Big mistake, he would have delivered Earth not hell
Anonymous says
It’s good to read this article by Mr. Ngunyi. This is the same hypocrite who was part and parcel of the looting gang that is still enjoying millions of the NYS heist.. What he is not telling you is that he is a major threat to Kenyans and the nation as whole. How can he criticize the administration’s failure to meet their promises and the needs of the common man while he has stolen part millions himself?
First, he should be at Kamiti prison serving hard time. Second, all his assets should have been frozen and third, he should not be allowed to write his tormenting articles in any medium. Wananichi should boycott any business that is associated with him and anyone else who was involved. This includes, Ann Waiguru, Murkonen Ben Gethi etc.
Main problem in African societies is that we glorify these thugs who take everyone for a fool.
Look around, same people who have brought the nation to it’s are the same people who are looking for your vote all over a again,: Waiguru….Governor, Murkonen …MP, Kidero…Governor, Weta,…..President ,etc
Use your vote, that is all we got people….!!!
Anonymous says
It’s time for kenyan to make change. Nasa will make Kenya great.
Dennis serete says
weta anaingilia wapi?
George says
Am really a sad man. I know the evil that jubilee is and has been but loath the recycling of leadership that is without hope for change. Am not sure what the opposition brings on the table as much as am sure of the urgent need for the current regime to exit. Help me fellow Kenyans to avoid the temptation of confusing change with progress, help me detest the urge to maintain the status quo for fear of unavailable alternative . Help me make the wisest choice for prosperity.
kush says
uhuruto collabo makes the worse govnt in kenya history…..lets join efforts to vote them out.
Anonymous says
let’s join hands to get stronger chase away poverty, calamity,unemployment & much more from our country by voting our jubilee like electric terminal.
mboogy says
sorry this trickery won’t work.
Collins says
Uhuruto have delivered what has not been delivered by any other government including the colonial one. We hope them to do great again in the second term. Remember they had been facing it had to be the initiators of devolution but they have tried. Electricity, health sector, SGR, road network development and of course unity of various Kenyan tribes. I therefore see them delivering what will make Kenya great. I will vote them in again
Patrick Wasomi says
We Shall be Better of by getting THIEVES out of out way once and for all!… Believe it or Not; STEALING/LYING/LAND GRABBING all these are Very Addictive Behaviors, you Don’t wanna get involved!… Those Jubilee Guys are Already into Them!… They’ll Remain as THIEVES!!!… Hard to CHANGE!…
NASA PENTAGON!… will SAVE KENYANS & KENYA… from the Brink of Collapse… VOTE RAILA AMOLLO ODINGA… our “JOSHUA!!!…”