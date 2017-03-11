WHAT REALLY Become of Uhuru? He Promised HEAVEN BUT Delivered HELL to Kenyans, Even Central Kenya CANNOT Believe It !

Though I did not vote for President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, I took solace in the thought that being a billionaire, Uhuru Kenyatta as president, would preside over a theft free government.

I am among those who hold dear the belief that Kenyan problems is not caused by lack of resources, but by corruption, perpetrated by those in power, who in their quest to accumulate personal wealth, direct national resources to elephant projects and priorities that do little to improve the lives of Kenyans.

I also believe in the decency of giving people the benefit of doubt.

The 2012/2013 Jubilee manifesto was a piece of artwork: From the 3D renditions of how Kibira and all other slums would look after their five years in government; to Revit models of police houses they would build for our police men and women living in squalid quarters; to those spectacular CAD drawings of Stadiums Jubilee were going to build which populated Dennis Itumbi’s Facebook page; to their promise of paying doctors and other healthcare workers livable wages; to properly remunerating teachers and government employees; to their promise of creating one millions jobs annually for our youths, creating 24 hrs economy, lowering the cost of basic commodities, promoting small business enterprise.

The Jubilee manifesto coupled with a dynamic duo claiming their youthfulness as an advantage and ridding on the wave of digital transformation, Uhuruto’s 2013 win was not cataclysmic.

And like most CORD supporters, after the conclusion of the Supreme Court ruling, we embraced the new administration and wished them success, just like the captain of my party, Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga did in his address to the nation following the determination of the presidential petition.



Sadly, none of these promises, if not most, have been delivered. I am equally disappointed just like those who voted for UhuRuto .

I had hoped, as I assume most of you did, that UhuRuto would deliver on their promises and build on the solid foundation that Kibaki and Raila was handing over to them, and make kenya great.

Looking at the magnitude of theft of public resources that has occurred under the Jubilee administration, I now believe that being filthy rich is not a deterrent for theft. I am now convinced that the rich, especially those who acquire their wealth through corruption, are naturally predisposed to steal.

Looking at the priorities of the current administration through the projects they choose to spend natural resources on, such as upgrading Kenyan foreign missions for Shs 11 billions; uplifting and upgrading statehouse for Shs 2 billions; importing metal containers for Shs 200 millions; leasing police cars for Shs 18 billions; buying Air tractors for $40 millions; Shs 800 millions stollen from NYS; stollen Shs 15 billion Elnino funds, I am convinced that Jubilee has done more harm than good in their five years of Rule.

Considering that all these happened when they knew that they would be seeking re-election. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like you to think of what will happen should they win a second term, knowing that they will not need your vote again?

Another term for jubilee is not only cataclysmic, but it is an existential threat that our nation can not afford. The national debt is skyrocketing, the wages are low, unemployment and underemployment is high, the cost of living is high, and the nation is headed in the wrong direction.

I know Uhuru and Ruto are good people, wonderful husbands to their wives, terrific fathers to their children, good citizens. But for our nation, they have been terrible president and leaders.

Let’s choose kenya above tribe. We owe it to ourselves and the future generation. Let’s save kenya by voting out Jubilee.

Thank you!

Let’s share and educate others!!! Our Votes matters.