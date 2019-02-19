Real estate management tops list of scrapped courses in the country

Some of the 133 courses scrapped by Commission of University Education are:
Bachel or of science in Aerospace Sciences in Logistics
Bachelor of Art (homescience) Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Sciences in Piloting
Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Security
BSc. Leadership and Health Services Management
BSc. Clinical Nutrition
BSc. Public Health Nutrition
BSc. Community Health and Development
Bachelor of arts (history)
Bachelor of Maritime Management
Bachelor of Aviation Management
Bachelor in Agricultural Economics
B.Sc. (Biochemistry)
B.Sc. (Botany)
B.Sc. (Chemistry)
B.Sc. (Mathematics)
B.Sc. (Physics)
B.Sc. (Zoology)
BSc in Agricultural Biotechnology
BSc in Agricultural Extension Education
BSc in science(Rural sociology)
BSc in Seed Science
BSc in Soil Science
BSc in Irrigation and Land Use Management
BSc in Crop Production
BSc in Food nutrition
BSc in Dry Lands and Sustainable Agriculture
BSc in Management
BSc international Diplomacy
BSc Community Health
BA Economics
BA Political science
BA Banking and Finance
BA Religion
BA Real Estate Management
BA Tourism
BA Hospitality Management
Bsc Range Land and Wildlife Management
Bsc Peace Science
Bsc Leather and Textile Technology
BSc Lingusitics
BA Anthropology
Bsc Sport Science
BA Mass Communication
Bsc.Life science BA Marriage Counselling.
BA Conflict ManagementBA Front Office Management
