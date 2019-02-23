Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Statehouse reacts to news of Governor Waiguru 53 to marry city lawyer, heavy bedroom duties

Statehouse reacts to news of Governor Waiguru 53 to marry city lawyer, heavy bedroom duties

Leave a Comment

So far there has been no official comment from statehouse officials on the news of former Devolution secretary Ann Waiguru’s move to marry city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo. Many expected a congratulatory tweet from Waiguru’s former bosses and colleagues at the Office of the president.

Uhuru once described Ann as the most hard working cabinet secretary back then.

A source close to powerful people indicated that the big man was non committal on the development and is said to have reacted with an angry tone; ”so what? hebu wacha mambo mingi bwana”

Here are some of the top reactions on the news that she is set marry Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo her love for the past 10 years. long before you joined the cabinet.

“Waking Up with good news that Anne Waiguru got a soul mate. Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.”

“We have made history, the First Gentleman. I congratulate Anne Waiguru and the BoyChild who made the bold move. #MensConference is working better than Devolution.”

“You mean Waiguru has been single all this time? Mbona sikuskia kwa conference as a recommendations of work to be done?”

“Wait a minute waiguru find loves and hear I am at my early 20 thinking that if I loose that one boy I will always be single chill siz even in your late 30s you will still find love. Lesson learnt Ann.”

“If indeed Waiguru and Waiganjo have been dating for ten years, I now believe the good old wisdom that “time will prove your enemies wrong.”

“Waiguru is enjoying the fruits of devolution.”

“I saw “Waiguru” trending and thought She has confirmed She will be a running mate in 2022! Kumbe …”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies