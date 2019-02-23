Statehouse reacts to news of Governor Waiguru 53 to marry city lawyer, heavy bedroom duties

So far there has been no official comment from statehouse officials on the news of former Devolution secretary Ann Waiguru’s move to marry city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo. Many expected a congratulatory tweet from Waiguru’s former bosses and colleagues at the Office of the president.

Uhuru once described Ann as the most hard working cabinet secretary back then.

A source close to powerful people indicated that the big man was non committal on the development and is said to have reacted with an angry tone; ”so what? hebu wacha mambo mingi bwana”

Here are some of the top reactions on the news that she is set marry Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo her love for the past 10 years. long before you joined the cabinet.

If indeed Waiguru and Waiganjo have been dating for ten years, I now believe the good old wisdom that "time will prove your enemies wrong." All those who made noises that the Iron Lady was Prezzo's squeeze have been proven wrong with the passage of time. — Mike Sam (@BabaMike01) February 23, 2019

“Waking Up with good news that Anne Waiguru got a soul mate. Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.”

#WaiguruGetsHitched Waking Up with good news that Anne Waiguru got a soul mate. Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own. pic.twitter.com/KHvslqlLab — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) February 23, 2019

“We have made history, the First Gentleman. I congratulate Anne Waiguru and the BoyChild who made the bold move. #MensConference is working better than Devolution.”

You mean Waiguru has been single all this time!?….there goes the fruits of #MensConference #WaiguruGetsHitched pic.twitter.com/xujElajmkZ — Kelvin Maina🇰🇪 🌿 (@Vok80) February 23, 2019

“You mean Waiguru has been single all this time? Mbona sikuskia kwa conference as a recommendations of work to be done?”

Fees hike ouch!! Wait a minute waiguru find loves and hear I am at my early 20 thinking that if I loose that one boy I will always be single chill siz even in your late 30s you will still find love. Lesson learnt Ann pic.twitter.com/aLElIX9zc3 — Fatherless Daughter (@sonniekenya) February 23, 2019

“Wait a minute waiguru find loves and hear I am at my early 20 thinking that if I loose that one boy I will always be single chill siz even in your late 30s you will still find love. Lesson learnt Ann.”

“If indeed Waiguru and Waiganjo have been dating for ten years, I now believe the good old wisdom that “time will prove your enemies wrong.”

“Waiguru is enjoying the fruits of devolution.”

“I saw “Waiguru” trending and thought She has confirmed She will be a running mate in 2022! Kumbe …”

Waiguru has no moral right to talk about love

Eti finds love, Mama wa fifty yrs asare ujinga

Her kids should be the one talking about finding love si yeye Hii trend ni upuzi#WaiguruGetsHitched — Mandela Onchwati 🇰🇪🇿🇦 (@mandelaonchwati) February 23, 2019

Waiguru is NOT getting married because she found love. Waiguru is getting married because she's eyeing the DEPUTY PRESIDENT seat with William Ruto as president. She'll then eye the Presidency at 2032 with a very decent chance of winning.#WaiguruGetsHitched — Michael The Digital Nomad 🙄😒 (@MichaelMburu_) February 23, 2019

'Hata awe mkali aje hata simba jike kupachikwa mimba' We have made history, the First Gentleman. I congratulate Anne Waiguru and the BoyChild who made the bold move. #MensConference is working better than Devolution. Signed BoyChild President#WaiguruGetsHitched pic.twitter.com/Mf9jdhOxnH — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) February 23, 2019

That Waiguru thing was purposely put their to blind us — Akach🇰🇪 (@eunice_akach) February 23, 2019

Let's ignore waiguru She has already made it,look at the top headlines we university students we are,😭😭😭 as HELB is also 🙆🙆🙆 #WaiguruGetsHitched #UnwindOnHot pic.twitter.com/y0VouTApnG — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo) February 23, 2019

People …. waiguru has already made it in life. Hebu tujitete … University fee is hiking #WaiguruGetsHitched — Akach🇰🇪 (@eunice_akach) February 23, 2019

Waiguru has to pay online prostitutes to tell us that she is getting fucked and in love

Bitches we do that daily and we don't tell Twitter inlaws about We don't care about her bedroom things #WaiguruGetsHitched — Mandela Onchwati 🇰🇪🇿🇦 (@mandelaonchwati) February 23, 2019

Question is who is Waiguru's lucky guy?

Is Uhunye aware of this?#WaiguruGetsHitched pic.twitter.com/Usalk8RoQW — Cheboi (@PatrickCheboi1) February 23, 2019

#WaiguruGetsHitched So men conference 1st agenda was to snatch waiguru😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/KNRumiujzv — Thomas Miregwa (@MiregwaThomas) February 23, 2019

With all the money Ann Waiguru had no husband. I can be husband no 2 sina shida Ann😂 #WaiguruGetsHitched pic.twitter.com/v5o9P6Engq — Drew🇰🇪 (@drexxss) February 23, 2019

Even those who hate every atom of Waiguru will tell you how they admire the type of woman she is considering the battles she has won.#WaiguruGetsHitched pic.twitter.com/KDANtv9Pn9 — K!TOS KOPARAN (@enock_kiptanui) February 23, 2019

Meet Kamotho Waiganjo, Waiguru's newest husband in town .. the she of "I will take up lighter duties "…. pic.twitter.com/TwLMF9U62Q — Hassan adow (@Has10n) February 23, 2019