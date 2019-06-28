Kenya Today

Reactions after Kenyans robbed Safaricom free bundles, minutes and sms(30 days)

Giant Telco company Safaricom is counting huge loses after a technical error saw Kenyans purchase huge data bundles without paying for anything.

Rumours spread like bush fire on social media cycles, that the Safaricom Platinum service was undergoing a technical hitch and you could buy any type of bundle and choose to pay with Bonga Points. Customers got the data, free minutes and free sms even without having the Bonga points.
Thousands of Kenyans used this service to purchase monthly data. At one time, the system had so much traffic that it refused to load. But Kenyans kept going for the free data.
Some people suggested that this might not have been a technical hitch but rather a way of Safaricom celebrating with its users after Kenya’s dramatic win over Tanzania in the Afcon 2019 match played on Thursday night.
