Reactions after Kenyans robbed Safaricom free bundles, minutes and sms(30 days)

Giant Telco company Safaricom is counting huge loses after a technical error saw Kenyans purchase huge data bundles without paying for anything.

Rumours spread like bush fire on social media cycles, that the Safaricom Platinum service was undergoing a technical hitch and you could buy any type of bundle and choose to pay with Bonga Points. Customers got the data, free minutes and free sms even without having the Bonga points.

Thousands of Kenyans used this service to purchase monthly data. At one time, the system had so much traffic that it refused to load. But Kenyans kept going for the free data.

Some people suggested that this might not have been a technical hitch but rather a way of Safaricom celebrating with its users after Kenya’s dramatic win over Tanzania in the Afcon 2019 match played on Thursday night.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

Congratulations to #Safaricom, you did well to Kenyans this morning. . Bundles za maana !🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/ktwYGEi0Lb — Nyashinski ✪ (@OfficialShinski) June 28, 2019

In the last hours, Safaricom has had a data breach in which about 11.5M customers biodata was compromised exposing customers. Now there has also been a breach/loophole in which many have scooped free data. Just how safe is #Safaricom that holds the heart of the nation? — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) June 28, 2019

Safaricom customers get free Sh10,000 ‘Platinum’ plan after suspected system malfunction but the telco will not let them get away with it https://t.co/GEOzHUjCdp #Safaricom pic.twitter.com/6gCqTi9iYu — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) June 28, 2019

#Safaricom ati venye kumekuwa na @SafaricomPLC @Safaricom_Care Heist leo the @pornhub sales have increased by 1000% am out 😂😂😂😂😂 Si @Safaricom_Care @SafaricomPLC you do this again I missed out on this one ,😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IXFTNormsD — Roberto Albato (@albato8) June 28, 2019

Someone should just hack Mpesa😪

I swear he will have achieved the Money Heist mission.#Safaricom — Mugambi Harmaton 🇰🇪 (@TryMugambi) June 28, 2019

#safaricom realized the error after a million Kenyan youths took advantage of it*. *Now they are trying to fix the problem and recover the lost bundles*

Delete the message from safaricom which they send you after you successfully bought the bundles so they don't recover your bdl pic.twitter.com/E5mqeK50py — PRINCE KEVO 🇰🇪 (@KevinKamithi) June 28, 2019

Which is the best platform to dowload movies? Hizi bundles ni mob,Pamoja twaweza😂 #Safaricom — Kiptoo Emmanuel🇰🇪 (@kiptoomanuu) June 28, 2019

How Kenyans using Safaricom will be chilling for a whole month😅 :#Safaricom pic.twitter.com/XnoIgMxmBf — Conrad🥑 (@ConradOmwenga) June 28, 2019