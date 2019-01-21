Rapping for the dead? Singer Octopizzo accused of Killing a 19 year old student

Rapper Octopizzo, has found himself on the wrong side of the fence. He has been accused of killing a young man. Who is also a student of Strathmore University In Nairobi.

The number 8 rapper. Whose real name is Henry Ohanga. Is said to have been involved in the students murder. It is alleged that he found the student in his house. Under unclear circumstances.

According to KTN News. The family of the late Kenneth Abom is certain that the rapper had a hand in their son.

They said that the rapper was riled up. He gave Kenneth a thorough beating and later chased him down the fourth floor of a building. While he was armed with a machette. It is during the chase that the Strathmore Business School is alleged to have jumped to his death. In a bid to save his life.

However, the Kenyan king of rap. In his defense denied compelling Kenneth to jump to his death. Although in his statement. He stated for a fact that he had an altercation with the young man.

Kenneth was said to be an Octopizzo die-hard fan.

The events took place on January 17, in woodely estate, Kibera.