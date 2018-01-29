Kenya Today

”Raphael Tuju Is Not A Cabinet Minister, Stop Misleading Kenyans”- Statehouse Warns Media

Statehouse has clarified that Hon Raphael Tuju is NOT A CABINET SECRETARY and therefore warned media houses against misleading Kenyans.

Raphael Tuju remains a Jubilee Party secretary general and not a cabinet member, Dennis Itumbi who is State House digital communications director clarified while engaging NTV Director Linus Kakai. Itumbi downplayed Tuju’s appointment saying it is aimed at “placing Jubilee agenda at the heart of decision making”

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in changes unveiled last Friday, nominated Tuju to the Cabinet as a secretary without a portfolio.

“Co-opting into Cabinet ‘on a need basis’ can surely not make you a CS. It is a tool aimed at informing or enriching Cabinet decisions,” Itumbi said.

Reached comment, a shocked Tuju begged Uhuru to clarify the position saying he was not competent enough to offer a comprehensive explaination on his position status.

Well, it is obvious, Tuju is out,he was co-opted to be abusing Raila time time as need be..

Tuju’s nomination to the cabinet was seen as a reward for his role in Uhuru and DP William Ruto’s re-election last year but looks like it is not yet clear what he will do.

  1. TUJU IS ONE OF THOSE KENYANS WHO PRETENDS TO BE REPRESENTING THE REGIONS OF KENYA THEY COME FROM WHEN ALL HE DOES IS TO REPRESENT HIS TUMMY WHILE BEING PAID TO A 5TH COLUMN!

    RAPHAEL TUJU REPRESENTS THE AGENDA OF CARTELS AROUND NAIROBI AND OTHER AREAS AND GET PAID WELL FOR IT! THAT IS WHAT HE DOES!! YOU CAN SEE IT IN HIS EYES!

