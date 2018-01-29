”Raphael Tuju Is Not A Cabinet Minister, Stop Misleading Kenyans”- Statehouse Warns Media

Statehouse has clarified that Hon Raphael Tuju is NOT A CABINET SECRETARY and therefore warned media houses against misleading Kenyans.

Raphael Tuju remains a Jubilee Party secretary general and not a cabinet member, Dennis Itumbi who is State House digital communications director clarified while engaging NTV Director Linus Kakai. Itumbi downplayed Tuju’s appointment saying it is aimed at “placing Jubilee agenda at the heart of decision making”

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in changes unveiled last Friday, nominated Tuju to the Cabinet as a secretary without a portfolio.

“Co-opting into Cabinet ‘on a need basis’ can surely not make you a CS. It is a tool aimed at informing or enriching Cabinet decisions,” Itumbi said.

Reached comment, a shocked Tuju begged Uhuru to clarify the position saying he was not competent enough to offer a comprehensive explaination on his position status.

Ndugu @LinusKaikai, asof last night @ntvkenya was still reporting that Jubilee Party SG @RaphaelTuju is a CS without portfolio. That is misleading reportage Sir, am sure you will correct that for future bulletins. Be blessed — Dennis Itumbi (@OleItumbi) January 28, 2018

Ndugu @OleItumbi when a person is named to cabinet but not assigned a ministry, that person is called Minister (or CS) Without Portfolio. We shall update accordingly as soon as we are informed on the Ministry he has been assigned. — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) January 28, 2018

Ndugu @LinusKaikai 'co-opting into cabinet on a need basis' can surely not make you a CS. It is a tool aimed at informing or enriching Cabinet decisions. You can co-opt experts on a need basis and in this case the Jubilee Agenda will be part of Government delivery and focus — Dennis Itumbi (@OleItumbi) January 28, 2018

My desk is well informed Ndugu @OleItumbi and can humbly offer you information that the Jubilee Agenda is in fact the duty of the entire Cabinet of the Jubilee Administration. Same agenda; appointed or co-opted, full time or ‘need be’… — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) January 28, 2018

Tuju’s nomination to the cabinet was seen as a reward for his role in Uhuru and DP William Ruto’s re-election last year but looks like it is not yet clear what he will do.