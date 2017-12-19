BREAKING: Raphael Tuju Is Back From The Neighbouring Country Where He Had Business Engagement

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has broken the silence disputing allegations circulating on social media that he was arrested and detained in Tanzania with three other Kenyans.
Tuju confirmed to local media that he was not in jail and that he had travelled to Rwanda for business, he however could not confirm if indeed Hon Moses Kuria is in Tanzania.
Other sources had indicated that Hon Tuju had a medical condition and that doctors had ordered for a mandatory bed rest to avert degenerating.
The former minister decried rising fake news stories that seem to be embraced with even mainstream media
