..Its RAINING INSULTS On Uhuru’s Facebook Page after he said Raila is NOT A Democrat, STATEHOUSE REGRETTING!

NASA Supreme leader Raila Odinga presided over a ceremony at Bomas of Kenya where unopposed ODM candidates were given nomination certificates (threy were unopposed), now Uhuru went out to say it was dictatorship… here are the reactions on Uhuru’s Facebook after he posted same distorted message:
Simon Wakaba : Much as am in jubilee firmly i have to condem double speak.Didnt you issue shabal suleiman a direct nomination to vie as mombasa governor??
Joseph Ndichu : Opposition blaming was in your manifesto, you have fulfilled the manifestation in blaming the oposition
Kaguta Da’star: What a shame for the all head of state to talk lies. Did you expect them to compete with air or ghosts? The English word is simple, its called unopposed.
Maruti Maruti : That is what happened to Moses Kuria or you think we have forgotten
Joseph Pamba: Where did we go wrong as a nation tht God had to gve us thz two suspects as a punishment
George Ogolla : I wonder how you subject someone to rigorous nomination against himself… Mr president one is declared a candidate after he is successfully won a competition or if he has no competitor….
Johnn Murimi : Mr.President tarmac only 50kms for us in Mukurweini.And most of the houses are not connected with electricity. Kabando are we in Nyeri and kenya, we need a better mukurweini.
Collins Amsalah : Is his battle with Joho democratic. Is Parcipating in corrupt scandals and trading of words democracy?. Ths is why we kenyans need to think b4 we decide
Omokoreri Seth Omao : Uhuru’s mouth is full of hatred, lies and malice. I really wonder whether this guy was really meant to be a president. You must succumb come August 8th.
Parminus Okelloh :Ati what this is where the pot is calling the kettle black. If I may ask which nomination did ua gubernatorial candidates for mombasa(Shabal), kilifii(Mungaro)and Bungoma (Lusaka ) exercise?. Put ua house in order long eyes can’t see tomorrow . Your criticism is very cantankerous.
Salim Juma : Mr.president we are not young as you think.Mr Kirungu picked you from KTB,forced Mark Too to resign,nominated you to parliament,appointed you local government minister and finally imposed you on KANU delegates to be the flag bearer.What are you telling us now,wewe wacha mchezo bana
Abdullahi Hassan: Serikali ya deni wht are you telling us…our debt is triple of the three previous Predrnt…even unborn baby is anadaiwa 9060 Ksh…so is that the developmtnt you are telling us..Mr Presdnt spare us.
Wuod Rongo : I wish you were going through your posts to see how Kenyans hate you…I don’t know where we Kenyans went wrong to deserve this failed leadership under your regime!
Damien Walter Onyango : I believe you should keenly select key issues affecting Kenyans like Drought and Famine and give away forward. Criticism about Opposition all the time won’t set the matters right.
Bobb Albs : Is democracy providing state security to thieves like waiguru, murkomen, Duales and kaburas to be champions of looting Kenyans.
Anonymous says
Mr president,your insults and premature attacks on rao is not warranted. The nomiations were given to unopposed candidates,how is that a national issue to you? Your work is breeding thieves and premature campagns sacrificing national development. Some of us are too tired and vehemently waiting for august 8th. Pili pili usioila yakuwashia nini? Please please,give us a break!
Orangotang says
The only achievement during your time as president is criticism on the opposition but when it corruption you ask the citizens what you should do, can your hands be tied the way they are tied in of corruption?
Anonymous says
Mr prezzoo make sure you steal everything bcz its ua time to gatundu,
John Omondi says
We will be calling upon each and every straight-minded to repent of any sin whatsoever that might have made God Almighty to punish us with the corrupt and wicked govt led by a wicked drunkered, Look, all nations around us have ran away from us, our diplomatic relation is thwarted…. Oooh! God forgive us as a Nation and remove this huge of poor governance from us Lord!
Anonymous says
Sign of change??___?
Linus Tallam says
Your proving to Kenyans that you lack professionalism and experience to run a government.
I know you as uhuru and not as a president
George says
Are you in charge of their nominations? They have a competent board manning the same.
Anonymous says
Things fall apart by Chinua Achebe, describing how your government is falling apart just line that of nebkadnesa,the only thing you are left with is eating the grass with your mouth so be careful with the insults.
owind says
The chickens have come home to roost?
Anonymous says
Uhuru might just be right because if gosts could vote him for president, he believes that they can as well compeat with others
Anonymous says
Wanga wafe jubilee nyumbani nasa ikulu
murimi james says
Chechen za jubelee ,thy can’t stop me
voting for nasa
Morris says
Will just call you Uhuru. How you become a president without a pinch of wisdom, I don’t know. On your way home come August, learn to be more truthful and less propagandist.
Anonymous says
mr president u are mch concerne about the oposition instead of leading the nation in agud way evry morning u wake up ooh Raila ooh Nasa oooh Upinzani while u people are looting the nation u hve eyes u pretend u dnt see u hve ears stil u pretend u dnt hear come on mr president
Aaron says
Uhuru and your side kick boot lickerRuto and a few henchmen and other cons your time is up Kenyans will jail you learn from Idi Amini, Gaddafi,Saddam Hussein and other charltans who ascended to power by accident leave power in peace other wise all you have stolen will be taken from you and your chief friends
Jackson says
Mr President Kenyans know all the lies and dictatorship in jubilee this round you must go back to Gatundu and lie to children where are the five stadiums you promised Kenyans Mr President why a you fighting joho when Kenyans need your services to the nation it is time you go
Anonymous says
uhuruto were rigged in with no idea wea they leading Kenya to,they r now launching projects instead of commissioning the projects they completed in 4 years.let them pack n leave
Akoko Ken says
Mr president how did Moses Kuria came into power?
Which mechanisms did you use to pick you CS?
How many tribes exist in Kenya?
Which tribes do you regard more important for the prosperity of this country?
Do your current minister for internal security read and understand our new constitution?
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
UHURU KINYASA..THE RED EYED CARNIBAL IS AT IT AGAIN…MIND YOUR JUBILEE BUSINESS.
Anonymous says
You are not qualified to lead Kenya Mr .president and that is why politics of ethnicity has dominated our country,Raila is the people’s president come 8\8\2017