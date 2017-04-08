..Its RAINING INSULTS On Uhuru’s Facebook Page after he said Raila is NOT A Democrat, STATEHOUSE REGRETTING!

NASA Supreme leader Raila Odinga presided over a ceremony at Bomas of Kenya where unopposed ODM candidates were given nomination certificates (threy were unopposed), now Uhuru went out to say it was dictatorship… here are the reactions on Uhuru’s Facebook after he posted same distorted message:



Simon Wakaba : Much as am in jubilee firmly i have to condem double speak.Didnt you issue shabal suleiman a direct nomination to vie as mombasa governor??

Joseph Ndichu : Opposition blaming was in your manifesto, you have fulfilled the manifestation in blaming the oposition

Kaguta Da’star: What a shame for the all head of state to talk lies. Did you expect them to compete with air or ghosts? The English word is simple, its called unopposed.



Maruti Maruti : That is what happened to Moses Kuria or you think we have forgotten



Joseph Pamba: Where did we go wrong as a nation tht God had to gve us thz two suspects as a punishment

George Ogolla : I wonder how you subject someone to rigorous nomination against himself… Mr president one is declared a candidate after he is successfully won a competition or if he has no competitor….



Johnn Murimi : Mr.President tarmac only 50kms for us in Mukurweini.And most of the houses are not connected with electricity. Kabando are we in Nyeri and kenya, we need a better mukurweini.



Collins Amsalah : Is his battle with Joho democratic. Is Parcipating in corrupt scandals and trading of words democracy?. Ths is why we kenyans need to think b4 we decide

Omokoreri Seth Omao : Uhuru’s mouth is full of hatred, lies and malice. I really wonder whether this guy was really meant to be a president. You must succumb come August 8th.

Parminus Okelloh :Ati what this is where the pot is calling the kettle black. If I may ask which nomination did ua gubernatorial candidates for mombasa(Shabal), kilifii(Mungaro)and Bungoma (Lusaka ) exercise?. Put ua house in order long eyes can’t see tomorrow . Your criticism is very cantankerous.



Salim Juma : Mr.president we are not young as you think.Mr Kirungu picked you from KTB,forced Mark Too to resign,nominated you to parliament,appointed you local government minister and finally imposed you on KANU delegates to be the flag bearer.What are you telling us now,wewe wacha mchezo bana



Abdullahi Hassan: Serikali ya deni wht are you telling us…our debt is triple of the three previous Predrnt…even unborn baby is anadaiwa 9060 Ksh…so is that the developmtnt you are telling us..Mr Presdnt spare us.



Wuod Rongo : I wish you were going through your posts to see how Kenyans hate you…I don’t know where we Kenyans went wrong to deserve this failed leadership under your regime!

So you wanted the candidates to compete with air or ghosts?



Damien Walter Onyango : I believe you should keenly select key issues affecting Kenyans like Drought and Famine and give away forward. Criticism about Opposition all the time won’t set the matters right.

After all We want Change or Else Tsunami is on the Way.



Bobb Albs : Is democracy providing state security to thieves like waiguru, murkomen, Duales and kaburas to be champions of looting Kenyans.