Raila,Waiguru and Mutua takes Kibra by storm, its Imran Okoth (Photos)

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru,Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua among others joined ODM leader Raila Odinga and other politicians in a tour of Kibra, Nairobi, on Sunday out of respect for his March 9, 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.



Ms Waiguru explained her presence alongside Ukambani governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu





“We must say in plain truth that the country is peaceful because of the handshake. We will protect it,” she said.

“The others who claim they want to bring developments are just baiting you. They are a one-man guitar, unlike Imran who is the fruit of handshake.”

Raila Odinga and his family will wake up very early on Thursday 7th to line up with Kiberans to vote for their preferred candidate — IMRAN. Everything else aside, that’s genuine candidature.



William Ruto will not be anywhere near the polling stations after thing’oring Kibera residents with his project — MARIGA. He won’t vote. Mariga will not vote. Not even for himself. He has never voted anywhere. Kama sio kurogwa for any Kibera voter to line up to cast a vote for a candidate who isn’t voting for himself, sijui maana ya kurogwa ni nini.





Mudavadi will say that his body isn’t made for prison. He won’t vote too. No one will see him anywhere on the 7th. Not even his candidate — OWALO. Although Owalo is said to be Ruto’s fall back plan. If Mariga looses and Owalo wins (which he won’t) against Raila’s Imran, Ruto and Mudavadi will still be home and dry per their lesson plan.

Mbekho Mbekho Council of Elders Chairman wont vote. Rectangular won’t vote. Didimus won’t vote. And where is Kalonzo?