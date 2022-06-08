Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Raila’s tourism uplift agenda in detail

Leave a Comment

Thank you Raila Odinga & Martha Karua for dedicating a full page to matters tourism and underscoring the importance of this vital industry. You have also gone ahead to include tourism in your 100 day plan and that sense of urgency targeting tourism is something we like . 👍
This is a good building block and we are eager to see it happen . Part of the must do is ” Open skies policy ” for both Nairobi and Mombasa .
For Nairobi now that we have the Expressway please fix the CBD and get a private partner to fix KICC. We want MICE back in a big way and Nbi key hotels will be sorted out. We cannot let our CBD die , in other parts of the world CBD is part of their heritage. A working city is more than just pubs and party zones.
As always yours truly is choosing to remain an optimist.
May be an image of outdoors and text that says "36 ALMIOLAUMOJACHEKWLIANC 2.2.10 Tourism Tourism including diversirying products ector, urOpportunities Emerging domestic sources ftouriste including Africa), Eastern South America, country ourism circuitsi the African community membership expanding 5. Continue addressing COVID tourism industry the Our Commitment aggressively tourism eview Promote ravel tourism among and 5. Africa, parks and afford allow travel locally. people Kenya nthe region. premier medicalhub"
May be an image of 1 person and text that says "Raila's 100-day plan HIGHLIGHTS 05 Education Ensure thata trained Agriculture minimum guarantee Baba Care (Health) order improveth quality Tamers. children. Public Debt Management Strengthen reasury extending Security Improve terms olfice Article 225 the Constitution force. police Inua Jamii transfe Public Service Delivery and Fighting Corruption members, elected sign specific anti- charter. Digital Economy month vulnerable household that networks for MSMES Implement Recognition Prior (RP) NATION NEWSPLEX Livestock Establish livestock insurance Environment Propose punishment.for certificates artisans craftsmen framework. Tourism Support revival the tourism sector"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Privacy and cookies