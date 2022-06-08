Raila’s tourism uplift agenda in detail

Thank you Raila Odinga & Martha Karua for dedicating a full page to matters tourism and underscoring the importance of this vital industry. You have also gone ahead to include tourism in your 100 day plan and that sense of urgency targeting tourism is something we like .
This is a good building block and we are eager to see it happen . Part of the must do is ” Open skies policy ” for both Nairobi and Mombasa .
For Nairobi now that we have the Expressway please fix the CBD and get a private partner to fix KICC. We want MICE back in a big way and Nbi key hotels will be sorted out. We cannot let our CBD die , in other parts of the world CBD is part of their heritage. A working city is more than just pubs and party zones.
As always yours truly is choosing to remain an optimist.
