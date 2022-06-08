Raila’s tourism uplift agenda in detail

This is a good building block and we are eager to see it happen . Part of the must do is ” Open skies policy ” for both Nairobi and Mombasa .

For Nairobi now that we have the Expressway please fix the CBD and get a private partner to fix KICC. We want MICE back in a big way and Nbi key hotels will be sorted out. We cannot let our CBD die , in other parts of the world CBD is part of their heritage. A working city is more than just pubs and party zones.