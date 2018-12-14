Raila’s super palatial home, years of hard work . The real Statehouse

On Friday, African Union’s Envoy for infrastructure Raila Odinga hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Poda farm home in Pondo, Siaya County.

Raila and his wife mama Ida Odinga received the president in the morning for a breakfast before they could proceed for a graduation ceremony event at Jaramogi Oginga University which is holding its 6th graduation ceremony.

Raila took to his official twitter account to express his gratitude in hosting the president of the republic of Kenya, a clear indication that they had buried their long time political hatchet.

Mama @IdaOdinga and I are pleased to host President @UKenyatta and other distinguished guests for breakfast at our home in Bondo this morning. pic.twitter.com/pYkGRVPljk — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 14, 2018

The photos of Raila’s multibillion home in Bondo surfaced the media as Uhuru made a grand entry to the home. This raised eyebrows among Kenyans on twitter who went ahead to question the worth of the home, which some have estimated at Ksh. 1.2 billion.

They argue that the former prime minister should undergo a lifestyle audit which he has been pushing for alongside his allies.

So i ask where did you get the money to build such a big home..i hear its worth 1.2BILLION….while your region & the whole country is languishing in poverty…ata wewe ufanyiwe lifestle audit..kama kila mtu! — I STILL LOVE KENYA (@FranklinChes1) December 14, 2018

When the issue of lifestyle audit came up, Deputy president William Ruto’s allies claimed that the DP was being targeted. This, was highly accused on the fact that the DP is eyeing for the top most political seat come 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Bondo ready to kick-start day 2 of his Nyanza tour #UhuruInBondo #SemaNaCitizen pic.twitter.com/0QF3Frvmje — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 14, 2018

On Friday the DP was at Kisii University for a graduation ceremony as Uhuru and Raila attended the 6th graduation ceremony at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University where they were honored with honorary doctorate degrees for their historic handshake.