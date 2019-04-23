Handshake earns Nyanza region Sh 10 billion government Projects within a year

Over a year after the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his opposition Counterpart Raila Odinga, Nyanza, the region that was perceived as having been sidelined by the State is bubbling with activity.

The handshake has seen the Nyanza region get an estimated Ksh.10billion for development projects in just one year.

So far, more than five Cabinet Secretaries have visited Kisumu, all this in a bid to evaluate progress and restart government projects as directed.

During the maiden visit to Kisumu and Siaya, President Kenyatta delivered a bag of goodies to the region starting with the launch of the Ksh.655.9million-Ahero-interchange.

It will link Kisumu to Homa Bay, Kericho and Kisii counties.

The rehabilitation of the Kisumu-Kakamega road that had stalled is also ongoing with the Kenya National Highways Authority injecting Ksh.4.5billion into the project.

Residents of Siaya will also be beneficiaries of this handshake, with the government through partnerships with the African Development Bank, sinking Ksh.2.1billion to provide water even in Bondo.

The project is expected to benefit over 190,000 households.

A similar project to be undertaken in Phase Two, will include Ugunja Sub County as well as Sega and Ukwala in Ugenya at a cost of Ksh.1.6 billion.

The State has also prioritised eradicating the water hyacinth menace on Lake Victoria.

The President’s symbolic visit to Nyanza, also saw him visit the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi seeking to have the site get a face-lift.

But the icing on the cake, is the Ksh.368billion Standard Gauge Railway; it is expected to operate from Naivasha to Kisumu, through Narok, Bomet and Sondu.